Low-income countries play carbon leapfrog in green energy shift

Vietnam’s wind and solar farms is proving crucial to powering its economic growth Vietnam has boosted its solar and wind power production © AlamyJust as Brazil’s rivers supply it with hydroelectric power and faults in the earth’s crust provide Indonesia with geothermal energy, so Vietnam hopes abundant sunshine and a shallow coast will provide clean energy to drive economic growth. Like many low- and middle-income countries, it is under pressure to generate sufficient energy to power its industries while keeping the economy as green as possible.In Vietnam, a country of almost 100m people that saw gross domestic product growth of 7 per cent in 2019, energy consumption has more than doubled since 2010 — although the average Vietnamese uses half as much electricity as someone in neighbouring China.According to the World Bank, developing Vietnam’s maritime assets could produceof electricity a year — about 20 times the country’s total potential capacity for onshore wind power. Yet, despite its potential to supply Vietnam’s energy needs, few large-scale offshore projects have been added under the proposed PDP8 — mainly because of regulatory complexity and investment risk.To reduce costs, Vietnam must improve its infrastructure, says Ian Hatton, chair of Enterprize Energy, a UK-renewable energy company. It could do this by linking up the energy-charged south to its northern cities, building substations, and laying cables along the seabed for offshore production, or finding alternative solutions. Enterprize is experimenting with converting wind energy and seawater to hydrogen.