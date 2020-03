I am creating this thread to discuss the idea, designs and potential way to produce low cost ventilators in Pakistan. In Pakistan there are only 2000-ish ventilators, which are not enough for current epidemic. And i am afraid masses will die because of lack of ventilators.In its simplest form, a modern positive pressure ventilator consists of a compressible air reservoir or turbine, air and oxygen supplies, a set of valves and tubes, and a disposable or reusable "patient circuit". The air reservoir is pneumatically compressed several times a minute to deliver room-air, or in most cases, an air/oxygen mixture to the patient. If a turbine is used, the turbine pushes air through the ventilator, with a flow valve adjusting pressure to meet patient-specific parameters. When over pressure is released, the patient will exhale passively due to the lungs' elasticity, the exhaled air being released usually through a one-way valve within the patient circuit called the patient manifold. Ventilators may also be equipped with monitoring and alarm systems for patient-related parameters (e.g. pressure, volume, and flow) and ventilator function (e.g. air leakage, power failure, mechanical failure), backup batteries, oxygen tanks, and remote control. The pneumatic system is nowadays often replaced by a computer-controlled turbopump.If any of you guys have design experience, electrical/ mechanical/ programming engineering knowledge please chip in and help design low cost/ indigenous project. You can contribute to save lives. I am sharing some design ideas and a research paper for reference. It would be great to work on a design through which a ventilator can be produced via locally available materials for prototyping and eventually mass production. Also, for computing and software processing preferably if a smartphone can be integrated otherwise arduino, raspberry pi based ideas will be great.If windsheild wipper motors can be integrated via some gears, it's easy to find, cheap and can be integrated for mechanical part. @WebMaster @Aeronaut @Jungibaaz @RazPaK @LoveIcon @Secur @Jaanbaz @Aether @Informant @Pakistanisage @Mirzay @Mugwop @Hyperion @gentalman @Fulcrum15 @farhanalee7 @Crypto @Cheetah786 @chauvunist @Bratva @balixd @batmannow @Syed.Ali.Haider aka @VCheng