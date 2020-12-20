Low cost of living can give Pakistan advantage on global level

it will drive the purchase of luxury goods and services,

In this thread I want to discuss matters in the long term, not the short to medium term. I believe that by generating an environment with a low cost of living Pakistan will get more "bang for it's buck" and will be able to progress faster, and cross the threshold from developing country to developed country a lot easier.In every developed country in the world, the cost of living is quite high and the wealth is in the hands of a few. Although the citizens of these countries have comfortable lives, they don't always have wealth. For example in the UK, particularly the south east has quite a high percentage of income to rent/mortgage ratio.I think if in Pakistan we can put in curbs to control the cost of housing, food, energy, education, healthcare and transportation we can have residents with money in their pocket to invest/spend.This will benefit our society as;Finally and crucially,I want to concentrate on these last two points.- to push the barriers of science and technology you need great minds and money to keep those great minds motivated. Right now if you excel at anything as a Pakistani, you can find more opportunities abroad and you will be able to have a better lifestyle abroad. If we can keep the cost of living lower here, whilst being able to provide the facilities of a developed society, it means that your best minds are incentivized to remain in Pakistan. It also means you don't have to pay as much to hire them as you would in the west. Which means we can fund more research at lower costs.- Right now our society (as with many others around the world) is hamstrung by the whims and fancies of the mega wealthy who can buy all the influence they need. These people do invest in the country, they are drivers of the economy, but they are no replacement for the consumers and the workers, who are ultimately the economy. If we can create an economic environment where the workers can also afford to be consumers, then this creates much more wealth than the Malik Riaz types of the world.I guess what I don't want is what is happening in India where the wealth has predominantly gone to a billionaire class and everyone else is reliant and limited by trickle down.Rich men drive economies, but we must draw the line at the point where they are driving countries. A natural way of doing that is by keeping cost of living down, so that the common man also has access to wealth and is able to spend it, just like western economies of 20 years ago.