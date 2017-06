Summary

This argues that the present spate of overt attacks are an attempt by the Socialist alliance to use "their Muslims" vs. the Western European allies (US/ UK/ EU) just like the western Capitalists once used "their Mujahidyn" against the USSR in Afghanistan.

Post Cold War (1917/1945/1947 - 1991) Micro View

Part of the reasons for the suffering of the western leadership & allies (Regan, Thatcher, Zia) is perhaps due to the (mis)treatment of Communism/ Communists which was not very sophisticated to the say the least (which is probably the best the West could do given the ambiance & education of the defenders of the west).

Demographically speaking:

We are happy for any felicity gained for the poor but perhaps not at the expense of the West please.

We are happy for such progress made and wish the same prosperity for all peoples but it would be better if the culture and race of the person was also above par (i.e. of the fairest constitution).



Commerce:

We wish for continued technological and economic progress for all parties but it would be great if it was accompanied with racial, cultural (quality of life) progress as well (in all parts of the world).

Current and ongoing trends:

Post Cold War (1917/1945/1947 - 1991) Macro View



Nearly all the attackers hailing from Saudis and Pak (though a minority) are either influenced by Yemen, Egypt , India or Iran (neighbors/ regional actors in the vicinity of Saudi & Pak.).

Nearly (literally) all the attacks are from people backed by the ex-soviet & allies against the capitalists. By doing this the Communists want to communicate the following:

1) if you use Muslims holy warriors against Communism then two can play that game

2) religion in general ought not to be used as a tool (particularly offensively)

Solutions

low population density and high , best/optimal resource allocation is recommended

improving first the quality of life as opposed to quantity of life

Children should be raised outside the womb and the genetic makeup of the child should be voted upon by the existing population. Reproduction may not be available to every individual by default perhaps.