Love me or hate Indian leaders but you can't ignore

Of lineage and politics: The fruits of the family tree​

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and started raising slogans

PM Modi's family members​

Hi All,There are many people I have seen they born with golden Spoon in Indian Policies... They do not need to hard work & get everything just because of their Name Title.Example is below-But few politicians get all opportunity to earn the money (back and white) way........................and left the world without for their family almost nothing.They have always inspired the next coming young generations.....1. Atal bihari vajpayee (BJP)2. Pratap Chandra Sarangi (BJP)3. Manohar Parrikar (BJP)4. Manik sarkar (CPI)5. APJ Abdul Kalam6. Narendra Modi7. Aditya nath Yogigive an example of any CM if his sister still selling flowers to survive. Even now a normal MP usually travels by such fortuner SUV.1) 1) Modi's mother lives in a room having dimensions 8*10.2) His elder brother runs an old age home. He retired from the health department.3) His brother Amrit would run the lathe machine when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat.4) His family has never traveled in a plane.5) Modi's brother Prahlad runs a grocery shop.6) His brother Pankaj lives in a government apartment and his mother Heeraben resides with him.7) Modi's only sister Vasantiben lives in Vishnagar and her husband works with LIC.8) His brother Bharat Modi works at a petrol pump and earns Rs 6,000 per month.9) His brother Arvind earns Rs 6000-7000 per month by selling trash.10) PM Modi's family members are untouched by the fame that he has achieved in his political career - from Gujarat CM to Prime Minister of India.Now why people do vote for Modi and Yogi, the answer is very simple because one hand they have born with golden Spoon people like Rahul, Thakre family, Lalu yadav family, Mulayam Yadav etc types .....................core corrupted families.Other side, types of above-mentioned people.......................For Pakistan friends to understand - Are you prefer to Sharif and Zardari families ......Or, any other Politician leader?