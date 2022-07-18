What's new

Love me or hate Indian leaders but you can't ignore

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,144
-35
2,032
Country
India
Location
India
Hi All,

There are many people I have seen they born with golden Spoon in Indian Policies... They do not need to hard work & get everything just because of their Name Title.

Of lineage and politics: The fruits of the family tree​

www.firstpost.com

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition

As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and started raising slogans
www.firstpost.com www.firstpost.com

Example is below-
1658133657189.png


But few politicians get all opportunity to earn the money (back and white) way........................and left the world without for their family almost nothing.

They have always inspired the next coming young generations.....

1. Atal bihari vajpayee (BJP)
2. Pratap Chandra Sarangi (BJP)
3. Manohar Parrikar (BJP)
4. Manik sarkar (CPI)
5. APJ Abdul Kalam
6. Narendra Modi
7. Aditya nath Yogi


People will surely target me because I added Modi and Yogi..... but, really I don't care..

Yogi - give an example of any CM if his sister still selling flowers to survive. Even now a normal MP usually travels by such fortuner SUV.


PM Modi's family members​

1) 1) Modi's mother lives in a room having dimensions 8*10.
2) His elder brother runs an old age home. He retired from the health department.
3) His brother Amrit would run the lathe machine when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat.
4) His family has never traveled in a plane.
5) Modi's brother Prahlad runs a grocery shop.
6) His brother Pankaj lives in a government apartment and his mother Heeraben resides with him.
7) Modi's only sister Vasantiben lives in Vishnagar and her husband works with LIC.
8) His brother Bharat Modi works at a petrol pump and earns Rs 6,000 per month.
9) His brother Arvind earns Rs 6000-7000 per month by selling trash.
10) PM Modi's family members are untouched by the fame that he has achieved in his political career - from Gujarat CM to Prime Minister of India.

Now why people do vote for Modi and Yogi, the answer is very simple because one hand they have born with golden Spoon people like Rahul, Thakre family, Lalu yadav family, Mulayam Yadav etc types .....................core corrupted families.

Other side, types of above-mentioned people.......................

For Pakistan friends to understand - Are you prefer to Sharif and Zardari families ......Or, any other Politician leader?
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Over 72% want to see Narendra Modi as next PM
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
195
Views
9K
Bilal9
Bilal9
U
India's Muslim correction
2
Replies
15
Views
206
Faxapis
F
Areesh
RSS worker Modi followed on Twitter dies of Covid. PM didn’t help despite plea tweet, family cries
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Andhadhun
A
D
10 Things You Need To Know About The Network Targeting Mohammed Zubair(who relayed Nupur Sharma Blasphemy)
Replies
1
Views
292
ulin elup
U
D
Does the Indian Middle Class Really Exist?
Replies
4
Views
306
GumNaam
GumNaam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom