Love jihad: First hand account on how girls are manipulated into Islam

Despite commonly held beliefs that the ‘love jihad’ narrative began in Uttar Pradesh or somewhere in north India, it was in Kerala that a Malayalam newspaper story first raised the issue as a public concern—the term was coined by a Christian organisation.

‘They’re taking our girls to ISIS’: How Church is now driving ‘love jihad’ narrative in Kerala

www.ucanews.com

An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad - UCA News

Many bishops are prone to act without proper thinking in tune with the human family
www.ucanews.com

goachronicle.com

Love Jihad: Not a Hindutva conspiracy, Catholic Church rings alarm bells too - Goa Chronicle

The horrific murder of Shraddha Walkar by Aftab Amin Poonawala has brought the menace of Love Jihad to the forefront.
goachronicle.com goachronicle.com

