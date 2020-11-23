‘LOVE JIHAD’Another Step Towards India’s Nazification

A new state law based around a conspiracy theory that Muslim men are tricking Hindu women into marrying them to turn India into an Islamic caliphate is yet another example of the country’s descent, says CJ Werleman

The concentration camps and the Final Solution soon followed.

The BJP has been chipping away at the democratic and civil rights of India’s 200 million Muslims since the moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn into office in 2014. But the past 12 months has seen an acceleration of this, with the country’s largest religious minority cast as ‘traitors’, ‘terrorists’ and ‘pests’.

An Apartheid EraBegins in India

Today, the BJP’s Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh state, Yogi Adityanath , has proposed legislation to prohibit Hindu women from marrying Muslim men under the guise of preventing ‘Love Jihad’ – an Islamophobic conspiracy stipulating that Muslim men are tricking Hindu women into marrying them and forcing them to convert to Islam as part of grand plot to transform India into an Islamic caliphate.

‘Purity of Race’

