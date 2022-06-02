What's new

Love-Hate Relationship Between Imran and the Establishment as Seen by the World: A Satirical View

The purpose of this thread is not to offend anyone. It's just how the World viewed Imran's cyclical relationship of Love and Hate between the Establishment spanning over 20 years. Imran is a known global celebrity and the focus of World attention. I will only use a few selected images out of hundreds printed in the Newspapers Worldwide(one or two from local papers).
1) Nearly all of our Politicians started as Test tube babies of gate no 4.
1654176772986.png

1654176006763.png

2) Imran is shown how to walk in the mentor's footsteps.
1654181002237.png

3)Imran is trained to make good speeches now.
1654181779086.png

4) He is now groomed to play politics.
1654176562414.png

5) Time to make a Steak of the previous regime.
1654179845792.png

6) For Imran's great services he is chosen from the lot.
1654179935009.png

7)Imran wins the 2018 elections.
1654181115973.png

8)Everything is fine and honky dory in his early years.
1654181093385.png

9) The things start to change, the same page is no more.
1654179635111.png

10) Many start predicting the partnership is doomed to fail.
1654181190456.png

11) Like all Imran finally loses the favour of the Establishment.
1654176157510.png

12) Now Imran is in no mood to forgive his mentors.
1654177305846.png
 
Yara Establishment jitni nangi hue hay is dafa, Pakistan kee history may misaal nahi milti.. people hate establishment now.
 
India and noonies peddled the narrative IK was selected by establishment but as with everything they say, its a freudian slip and its the opposite.

The same with diesel's yahoodi sazish narrative, PDM is yahoodi sazish, another freudian slip.

They are traitors and liars and fully supported by your enemies.
 
maverick1977 said:
Yara Establishment jitni nangi hue hay is dafa, Pakistan kee history may misaal nahi milti.. people hate establishment now.
Nanga tou IK ho raha hai aur khud apnay app ko nanga kar raha hai.

Peshawar mein chup k betha hai and aur court sy zamantay leta phir raha hai. Aik ghantay mein Peshawar High Court ny zamanat bhi dy di.

Itnay jalday kya KPK awam ko relief milta hai

yeh hai KPK after 9 years of PTI Govt. Bikao Peshawari Judges,
 
Menace2Society said:
India and noonies peddled the narrative IK was selected by establishment but as with everything they say, its a freudian slip and its the opposite.
Well sir I beg to differ, there are dozens of articles published throughout the world pointing the finger at the meddling of our 2018 elections. These cartoons just in the Guardian Paper says it all.
1654185351691.png

1654185386543.png
 
Gibeka said:
Nanga tou IK ho raha hai aur khud apnay app ko nanga kar raha hai.

Peshawar mein chup k betha hai and aur court sy zamantay leta phir raha hai. Aik ghantay mein Peshawar High Court ny zamanat bhi dy di.

Itnay jalday kya KPK awam ko relief milta hai

yeh hai KPK after 9 years of PTI Govt. Bikao Peshawari Judges,
arey meray dost mian saanp london may khariat sey hain na? koi bemaari toh nai lag rahi na!
 

