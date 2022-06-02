Love-Hate Relationship Between Imran and the Establishment as Seen by the World: A Satirical Depiction

It's just how the World viewed Imran's cyclical relationship of Love and Hate between the Establishment spanning over 20 years. Imran is a known global celebrity and the focus of World attention. I will only use a few selected images out of hundreds printed in the Newspapers Worldwide(one or two from local papers).1) Nearly all of our Politicians started as Test tube babies of gate no 4.2) Imran is shown how to walk in the mentor's footsteps.3)Imran is trained to make good speeches now.4) He is now groomed to play politics.5) Time to make a Steak of the previous regime.6) For Imran's great services he is chosen from the lot.7)Imran wins the 2018 elections.8)Everything is fine and honky dory in his early years.9) The things start to change, the same page is no more.10) Many start predicting the partnership is doomed to fail.11) Like all Imran finally loses the favour of the Establishment.12) Now Imran is in no mood to forgive his mentors.