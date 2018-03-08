What's new

Love From Afghanistan ! Sridevi's Afghanistan fans remember the actress who brought peace to Kabul

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,689
-6
8,147
Country
India
Location
India

SYED RAHIM
@syedrahim2
  • 19
    Total Shares
Afghanistan may be a war-torn country, but its people continue to watch and love Bollywood films. The sudden death of Indian actress Sridevi saddened Afghans outside and inside their homeland no end.

Thousands of her Afghan fans have mourned Sridevi's passing, pouring their hearts out on the social media.

Shaim Rahi, the admin of the Facebook page "Yadi Tu Kabul" and a Sridevi fan, wrote:

"Only a couple of days ago I shared a poster of the Hindi movie Khuda Gawah. I was a fan of hers and wanted to make a video clip about her movie. Unfortunately, I received the sad news of her death today."

Another fan, Khatol Abawi, a middle-aged woman, echoed similar sentiments. "I became her fan when I watched her movie Khuda Gawah, was shot in Afghanistan."

She became a symbol of peace for all of Kabul because her shooting entertained its people.

Yet another ardent admirer, Zmarialai recalled his memories about an embattled Kabul and the Sridevi film Khuda Gawah.

"When the capital was besieged for months by the so-called Mujahideen during the '90s and Kabul was being shelled every day by rockets.

Vulnerability, rockets, missiles, and cries and funerals were daily routines for the Kabuli people. During this time, some of Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan had arrived in Mazari Sharif and later Kabul for the Khuda Gawah shooting. The Buzkashi game portion was shot at Mazari Sharif, in the northern part of Afghanistan. Khuda Gawah was filmed in several parts of Kabul.



A part of the shooting took place on Kabul's Artal bridge. Sridevi never came to this side of the capital for filming sequences, but her name was known to the locals as if she had been there all along. In fact, Sridevi's name alone brought happiness and joy to the besieged residents of Kabul (at the time).

She became a symbol of peace for all of Kabul because her shooting entertained its people. Some militant commanders even stopped firing rockets in her honour! It came as a breather for local residents who could finally try and come out of their homes and buy some groceries for their families during the short time when there was a blanket of security owing to Sridevi's film.

On the other hand, religious fanatics gifted to the residents of Kabul rockets, bombs, killings, tragedy, orphans and sorrows."

"Sridevi was one of those humans the never made people cry... she made millions of people smile and laugh. She never brought tears to eyes," another emotional fan shared.

In addition to the Afghan social media community's outpouring of tributes for the actress, West-funded media like DW Pashto, BBC Pashto and Free Europe radio Pashto and VOA Pashto and Dari covered thousands of her fans' memories about her.

Afghanistan remains a country that has a small minority of Hindi-speaking people of Hindu and Sikh origin, yet most Afghans have learnt Hindi by watching Bollywood movies and listening to film music.



https://www.dailyo.in/voices/sridevi-kabul-afghanistan-bollywood-films/story/1/22726.html
 
takeitwithyou

takeitwithyou

BANNED
Nov 4, 2015
1,257
-3
886
Country
United States
Location
United States
Is there polling done in Afghanistan and among its citizens on the favorable /unfavorable outlook on India vs Pakistan? Not on their government's attitude, just on regular folks
 
patman

patman

BANNED
Feb 16, 2017
784
-2
545
Country
India
Location
France
Truly sad she was a icon in nearly every indian state and many countries. only few actors can break boundaries Like that
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
34,859
399
72,478
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Emphasis on Kabul... the only place where a government or media in Afghanistan seems to exist- the rest of the country is either still in the 10th century or prefers the Taliban.
 
takeitwithyou

takeitwithyou

BANNED
Nov 4, 2015
1,257
-3
886
Country
United States
Location
United States
[USER=25628]@xxx[/USER][{::::::::::::::::::> said:
Dumb deflection.

Why would an American care what Afghans think about Indians? Lol.
Click to expand...
Do you only indulge in ONLY Pakistan based topics on these forums? Are you limited to a small scope of understanding, curiosity, and knowledge?

Topic - about cultural influence on afghani

My question was about the two most important countries who've had centuries-old influence there.

have a nice day.
 
takeitwithyou

takeitwithyou

BANNED
Nov 4, 2015
1,257
-3
886
Country
United States
Location
United States
[USER=25628]@xxx[/USER][{::::::::::::::::::> said:
Your obsession with "Pak vs India" topics is un-American.
Click to expand...
And Chinese, you forgot to notice that. When you start having majority topics about Russians/ Syrians/Iraqis/Australians...I will add them to my obsession.

You guys have to decide, either you want people from the world over to be here, to have healthy spirited conversations and debates- or you want just the pakistanis and chinese to congratulate each other every day.
 
Last edited:
Mian Babban

Mian Babban

FULL MEMBER
May 7, 2017
646
1
691
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Speaking of Khuda Gawah, it seems to be set in some fantasy land with Alif laila setting than Afghanistan.


And whats up with the horse-riding? Uzbeks of northern plains of Afghanistan are the horsemen, not Pashtuns.
 
Mamluk

Mamluk

FULL MEMBER
Aug 30, 2016
1,762
3
3,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
takeitwithyou said:
You guys have to decide, either you want people from the world over to be here, to have healthy spirited conversations and debates- or you want just the pakistanis and chinese to congratulate each other every day.
Click to expand...
We want everyone here to be honest about their origin. We want to hear American opinions from real Americans, not an Indian (or Pakistani) draped in stars and stripes.

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom