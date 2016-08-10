Love and hate relationship with establishment

Parities always raise the question of establishment meddling in every election, specially those who lose.
Today PTI minister Ali Ameen Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan address an interesting issue in recent meeting with COAS. Where Bilawal raise the question for fair and free election in GB and ask for transparency. Ali Ameen said I give you a guarantee of transparency.
But Bilawal pointed at Gen Faiz of ISI and wanted a guarantee from him.
Your take please ...
Today PTI minister Ali Ameen Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan address an interesting issue in recent meeting with COAS. Where Bilawal raise the question for fair and free election in GB and ask for transparency. Ali Ameen said I give you a guarantee of transparency.
But Bilawal pointed at Gen Faiz of ISI and wanted a guarantee from him.
Your take please ...