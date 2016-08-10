What's new

Love and hate relationship with establishment

Parities always raise the question of establishment meddling in every election, specially those who lose.
Today PTI minister Ali Ameen Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan address an interesting issue in recent meeting with COAS. Where Bilawal raise the question for fair and free election in GB and ask for transparency. Ali Ameen said I give you a guarantee of transparency.
But Bilawal pointed at Gen Faiz of ISI and wanted a guarantee from him.
Your take please ...
 
PPP have absolutely no chance anywhere outside interior Sindh. They will inevitably get whipped in GB elections, rather than accepting their own short comings they will put it down to dhandli by establishment.


If you ask Billoo Rani she will tell you the 2018 elections were thoroughly rigged but not in Sindh. Over there elections were cleaner than what you would expect in European countries.
 
HAIDER said:
Parities always raise the question of establishment meddling in every election, specially those who lose.
Today PTI minister address interesting issue in recent meeting with COAS. Where Bilawal raise the question for fair and free election in GB and ask for transparency. Where Ali Ameen said I give you a guarantee of transparency.
But Bilawal pointed at Gen Faiz of ISI and wanted a guarantee from him.
Your take please ...
All I know is the love affair of establishment and PPP should come to an end...Sindh is paying heavy price of it

@Topic: PPP should never be allowed to get hold in Gilgit Baltistan. That strategic place cannot afford a party who is highly corrupt and takes anti Pakistan stance time after time.
 
Syed1. said:
PPP have absolutely no chance anywhere outside interior Sindh. They will inevitably get whipped in GB elections, rather than accepting their own short comings they will put it down to dhandli by establishment.


If you ask Billoo Rani she will tell you the 2018 elections were thoroughly rigged but not in Sindh. Over there elections were cleaner than what you would expect in European countries.
Contrary to popular perception, Interior Sindhis are also NOT happy with PPP.

This vicious cycle needs to be broken down.
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
All I know is the love affair of establishment and PPP should come to an end...Sindh is paying heavy price of it

@Topic: PPP should never be allowed to get hold in Gilgit Baltistan. That strategic place cannot afford a party who is highly corrupt and takes anti Pakistan stance time after time.
its not the voters who decide who rule over them but its the thaikas to fwo that decide the election in Pakistan!
 
