'Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3 else we will...': Thackeray warns Maharashtra govt

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," he warned during a public rally in the city.

'Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3 else we will...': Raj Thackeray warns Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday batted for the Uniform Civil Code and stressed the need for controlling population growth.
In general I am ok with mosk and speakers. But I only wish they would show some consideration during exams.
 

