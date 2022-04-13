'Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3 else we will...': Thackeray warns Maharashtra govt

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," he warned during a public rally in the city.
'Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3 else we will...': Raj Thackeray warns Maharashtra govt
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday batted for the Uniform Civil Code and stressed the need for controlling population growth.
