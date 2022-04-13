'Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3 else we will...': Thackeray warns Maharashtra govt

'Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3 else we will...': Raj Thackeray warns Maharashtra govt Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday batted for the Uniform Civil Code and stressed the need for controlling population growth.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," he warned during a public rally in the city.