Loud protest with the slogan 'Delhi or Dhaka, Dhaka Dhaka'

22 Sep, 2020The Bangladesh General Student Rights Council and the Youth Rights Council have staged a protest at the National Press Club in protest of the vicious attack on leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Student Rights Council, including VP Nur and Sohrab Hossain.Leaders and activists of the General Student Rights and Youth Rights Council started a procession in front of the Shahbagh National Museum in the capital at 11 am. Later, the procession passed through Raju Sculpture, Doel Chattar of Dhaka University and ended at the National Press Club. It was led by Rashed Khan, joint convener of the General Student Rights Council.Leaders and activists who took part in the procession chanted "Delhi na Dhaka, Dhaka Dhaka", "Dalali na Rajpath, Rajpath Rajpath", "Kshatriya na Janata, Janata Janata", "Break the black hand of dictatorship, crush it", "Prisoner not released, released" They chanted anti-government and anti-India slogans.Meanwhile, Rashed Khan, joint convener of the General Student Rights Council, told Naya Digant that the false and conspiratorial case filed against former VP of Dhaka Nurul Haque Nuru and student rights leaders and activists in protest of police attack, torture and harassment in a peaceful program yesterday. We want to make it clear that the General Student Rights Council is always vocal about realizing human rights. Our leaders and activists cannot be stopped from the movement by showing lawsuits and intimidation. We have been and will continue to be vocal in the movement for human rights and the fall of the dictatorial government. Meanwhile, several leaders, including Nurul Haque Nur, could not take part in today's protest as they were physically ill.Earlier on Sunday night, a student of Dhaka University (DU) filed a case with Lalbagh Police Station and after arresting Nur around 7:30 pm on Monday, he was released after various dramas. A total of six people have been accused in the case. Among them, Nurul Haque Nur has been mentioned as an accomplice in the rape.Apart from Nur and Mamun, the other accused in the case are Nazmul Hasan Sohag, joint convener of Bangladesh Student Rights Council, Md. Saiful Islam, joint convener of Bangladesh Student Rights Council (2), Md. Nazmul Huda, vice-president of Student Rights Council and Abdullah Hill Baki.The Bangladesh Student Rights Council staged a protest on Monday afternoon at the Raju sculpture in protest of the rape case filed by a DU student at Lalbagh police station against Nur and six others. Nur was arrested on charges of assaulting police there. Later at 12.40 last night, the Metropolitan Detective Police handed him over to his family from the DB office at Mint Road. The General Student Rights Council announced the protest immediately after the release.