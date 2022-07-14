What's new

Lota asked PMLN Supporters to stop giving him respect because general public calls him Lota

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547646710804910080

Well this is highest level of embarrassment but PMLN don't feel any.

PMLN would have never fielded 19 lotas
Someone forced them on gun point

Looks like these are the candidates of Pakistan army using symbol of Tiger.
It's solely Pakistan army's responsibility to make them win

Out of the 20 constituencies in some of the constituencies(in south Punjab) PMLN fielded no candidate in 2018 because they have no vote bank there.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Well this is highest level of embarrassment but PMLN don't feel any.
Ghulam Rasool Sangha won as an independent candidate defeating Pmln and Pti alike.
Out of the 20 constituencies in some of the constituencies(in south Punjab) PMLN fielded no candidate in 2018 because they have no vote bank there.
lol PTI has fielded all lotas in these elections, don't have any presence in most of the constituencies.
Looks like these are the candidates of Pakistan army using symbol of Tiger.
It's solely Pakistan army's responsibility to make them win
This is a vague statement. Did you know in 2018 many Pmln candidates in the South were forced to withdraw from tiger symbol.

Nevertheless today in Khushab, a great jalsa was held.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547645111252959232
 
You know the meaning of parliamentary party?
Did you know PMLN was still the largest party in the rigged 2018 elections in the Punjab assembly. Many independent were old PMLN members that were forced to contest without Tiger symbol. Later JTs aeroplane helped around 20 plus independents to join PTI. Adding further minority and female members to PTI tally.
 
Did you know PMLN was still the largest party in the rigged 2018 elections in the Punjab assembly. Many independent were old PMLN members that were forced to contest without Tiger symbol. Later JTs aeroplane helped around 20 plus independents to join PTI. Adding further minority and female members to PTI tally.
You are a disgraced lacking elites a$$e$
 

