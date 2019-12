Pakistan was the dream of the Muslims of entire India ,it was not meant to be only for the Muslims of the North Western and Eastern wings of the undivided British India. In the elections of 1946 All India Muslim League won over 87% of the total Muslim vote of India demanding a separate homeland. Assam 34 33 97% Bengal 119 113 95% Bihar 40 34 85% Bombay 30 30 100% Cen Province 14 13 93% Madras 29 29 100% NWFP 38 17 45% Orissa 4 4 100% Punjab 86 74 86% Sind 34 28 82% UP 66 54 82%It should be accepted the flame Quaid e Azam generated in the Muslims of India than is not as intense as before due to generations of neglect by us.But thanks to Modi the smouldering flame has started to generate some heat again.With some divine intervention as well Muslims are on the rise again in India. Their rapid demographic increase has sent panic waves across the Hindutva Establishment.The above illustrations are just the tip of the iceberg,i have dozens more to be revealed at an appropriate time.Before i conclude i like to talk about my three friends of different backgrounds. One is Mr MB (62 from Sylet Bangladesh),Mr GB(55 from Jalalabad) and Mr SB(72 from Nashik India).All three of them have a lot of things in common,they love Pakistan,they watch our news channels daily,they have emotional attachments to our sports(cricket mainly),they follow our politics closely,they follow global politics viz a viz islam and they advocate strong unity among us. Although their kids dont follow their ideology(cannot blame them, influence of the environment and the society) and they get a lot of flak from others as well. Despite that it sometimes baffles me to be arguing with them on a daily basis on Pak politics. Seeing tears pouring out of their eyes for Pakistan makes me think who is the actual Pakistani!!!!I once asked Mannan Bhai(MB) what do you get from this one sided love affair.His answer below, left me in a state of ....... for many days.