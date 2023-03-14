Lost opportunities of the Greek Defence Industry

Xαμένες ευκαιρίες της Ελληνικής Αμυντικής Βιομηχανίας: Προγράμματα και οπλικά συστήματα που δεν αξιοποιήθηκαν - Defence Review Η βιομηχανική ανάπτυξη μιας χώρας είναι ένα πολυσύνθετο παζλ με πολλούς αστάθμητους παράγοντες, όπως οι πολιτικο-οικονομικές συγκυρίες, η έρευνα και ο ανταγωνισμός, και στην Ελλάδα η βιομηχανική επανάσταση είτε ήρθε πολύ αργά είτε ήρθε, είδε, απόειδε και απήλθε με την παγκοσμιοποίηση της...

TYPE LEONIDAS S30 Greece Crew 3 Combat Weight 19200 kg Power/Weight ratio 16.66 hp/t Ground Pressure 0,71 kg/cm2 Total Length 5,945 m Total Width 2,5 m Total height with deployed Radar 3,730 m 3,730 m Total height with Radar down 2.5 m 2,5 m Engine MTU 320 hp Transmission ZF 4+2 Suspension torsion bars Power pack Main armament 2x Mauser MK 30 F 30mm Coaxial – Α/A rounds optional Smoke launchers – Main gun ammunition 2x 250 Coaxial gun ammunition – TURRET Crew x2 Turret movement Electrical – Gun elevation +85o /-10o Stabilisation Yes Armor steel

TYPE ASCOD (ALEXANDER) Austria Crew 3+8 Combat weight 25200 kg Power/weight ratio 23,8 hp/t Ground pressure 0,62 kg/cm2 Full length 6,224 m Full width 3,0 m Full height 2,653 m Maximum speed 70 km/h Range 600 km Water barrier 1,2 m Max Climb 75% 75% Side slope 40% Vertical obstacle crossing 0,8 m Trench crossing 2,3 m Engine MTU 8V 183 TE22 8 V90 600 hp Transmission RENK HSWL 106 4+6 Suspension torsion bars Power pack 6x12V Main armament 1x Mauser MK30 30mm x 173 Coaxial 1×7,62mm AT rounds – Smoke launchers 4×3 – Main gun ammunition 200/200 Coaxial gun ammunition 700/2200 TURRET Crew x2 Turret rotation electrohydraulic manual Gun elevation +50o /-10o Stabilisation yes Armor steel

TYPE KENTAVROS Greece Crew 2+8 Combat Weight 19800 kg Power/weight ratio 21,21 hp/t Ground pressure 0,74 kg/cm2 Total length 6,28 m Total width 2,55 m Total height 2,30 m Maximum speed 75 km/h Range 500 km Water barrier 1.15 Maximum climb 70% Slope 35% Vertical obstacle crossing 0,8 m Trench crossing 2,15 m Engine MTU 6V183ΤΕ22 420 hp Transmission ZF LSG 1000 6+2 Suspension torsion bars Powerpack 4x12V Main armament 1x Mauser MK30 30mm x 173 Coaxial 1×7,62mm AT rounds – Smoke launchers 2×4 – Main gun ammunition 200/200 Coaxial gun ammunition 500/500 TURRET Crew x1 Turret rotation electrical manual Gun elevation +45o /-10o Stabilisation yes Armor steel

Defence Review posted a great article mentioning the weapons systems and projects that were never implemented or never had serious support from the State and were eventually abandoned. There were things that I had no idea we made!I'll google translate most of the article and try to correct any wrong translations. You can still click on the link and auto-translate it into english if you can.The industrial development of a country is a complex puzzle with many unstable factors, such as political-economic circumstances, research and competition, and in Greece the industrial revolution either came too late or came, saw, left and left with the globalization of the economy . The attempt to develop the Greek industry from the 1960s onwards stumbled upon the opening of the markets and faded away ingloriously, the country essentially passing from the agricultural economy to the economy of services, electronics and information. Of course, she was not the only one affected. Industries from all over the developed world have shut down as loss-makers or relocated to cheaper labor so that the cost of their products remains low.Globalization, however, in developed countries has generally not affected their defense industry, which has continued to flourish and be a pillar of research and development of new technologies, many of which help the civilian industry. The exception to the rule is - no surprise - Greece. Focused on the domestic market, with zero research and development but also political will, the Greek defense industry was unable to compete, both domestically and internationally, with the corresponding foreign industries that had been in the field for several decades. There were ideas anyway – also no surprises, and that's worse. Ideas many of which for their time were remarkable. Efforts to develop new weapons and weapon systems that remained on the drawing board or progressed only to the prototype stage. Why they were not exploited, as perhaps they and we should be, is a difficult question.The effort to develop Greek modern weapons and weapon systems had already started since the interwar period. Some interesting weapon systems were the following: – CHROPEI GP10 assault rifle and submachine gun. – KEA KHELIDON training-surveillance aircraft of the EAF (Aircraft Factory), later KEA. An aircraft was built, which was used by the Hellenic Navy. – AEKKEA-RAAB R27 fighter aircraft. – Fighter Aircraft AEKKEA-RAAB R29. A number of these were built for the Spanish government forces during the Spanish Civil War. – Bomber/Transport aircraft AEKKEA-RAAB R54.A pivotal point in the efforts of the Hellenic Defense Industry was the development of the A/A system ARTEMIS 30, which - and given that the newly established EBO had no previous experience in the development and management of a complex system - was quite ambitious for its time. This may have resulted in suspicion on the part of the military and political leadership in every new attempt to develop new weapons systems by the Greek defense industry in the coming years. ARTEMIS-30 In the early 1980s, EBO started the development of an integrated anti-aircraft system called ARTEMIS-30. In full composition it would consist of:A multi-function doppler radar for search and target acquisition with built-in IFF.Two fire control radars with electro-optical camera and laser range finder.8 firing units with twin 30mm cannons based on the MAUSER F cannon.The above effort did not yield as expected, the system was never fully put into use and eventually 60 independent firing units with simple sights were acquired, which were only successfully integrated into the existing SKYGUARD system in 1996. Although the initial venture essentially failed due to the system never being able to become operational, EBO continued its development. He developed a version of the guns with built-in CROTALE-type A/V missiles in two twin launchers mounted on top of the base of each gun. There was also thought to develop two additional versions of the gun: one for naval use in a twin naval tower and one for land use to equip TOMA vehicles. At the same time, with regard to the latest version, it was decided to develop APDS-type ammunition. A variant of the TOMB LEONIDAS with a turret equipped with the ARTEMIS 30 cannon was also presented. In 2000, at the Defendory exhibition, a version of the firing unit with projectile exit velocity measuring coils, according to the standards of the AHEAD system, of the Swiss OERLIKON CONTRAVES was presented.Length: 7950 mmWidth: 2375 mmHeight: 2250 mmWeight: 6840 kgRate of Fire: 720-850 rpmGenerator power: 15kWAmmunition: 500 roundsProjectile speed: 1025 m/secRotation possibility: 360°Elevation: -5° to +85°Range: 3000 mCrew: 2 peopleIn the 90s, ELBO developed an anti-aircraft version of the LEONIDAS APC - which was already in production in Greece, 500 units, on behalf of the Greek army - to cover motorized formations. A system that today would be very useful in countering UAVs and missiles as the Gepardcounterpart's brief service to date in the Ukraine war has shown. The LEONIDAS S30 system was based on the self-propelled WILDCAT II system developed by KRAUSS MAFFEI. Although initially there was interest from both the Greek and Cypriot sides for such a system, in the end the idea never turned into a purchase and inclusion of the system in the Greek and Cypriot arsenal. After a decade and while the needs for a self-propelled V-SHORADS to enter Greek service were increasing, it was decided to purchase 54 ASRAD systems with a STN ATLAS tower on a HUMMER vehicle, a system with the same capabilities but not sharing the same armor and agility nor providing the same comprehensive A/A protection of the combination of A/A guns and A/A missiles. Also, the possibility of commercializing a Greek system on the international market was lost, with what this could mean for the company itself but also for the rest of the Greek sub-manufacturers, -eg. the EBO with its gun, in terms of profits and recognition.The LEONIDAS S30 chassis would have 99% common parts with the APC version while providing the same protection. It was made of welded sheets of homogeneous armor steel, providing protection to the crew from armor-piercing medium and small caliber ammunition and artillery fragments. The turret housing the weapon system, radar and target lock-on system would be fitted to the Leonidas APC, which would provide agility and protection to the system's crew due to the vehicle's armor and low silhouette. The WILDCAT's 35mm guns would be replaced by EBO's 30mm MAUSER guns. Also of interest was the system's ability to add STINGER A/A missiles either in single or twin launchers mounted on the lateral outer side of each gun or in a quadruple launcher in place of the gun itself.The development of ALEXANDROS IFV began at the end of the 80s with the agreement between ELVO and the then STEYR DAIMLER PUCH for the development of a new IFV that would cover the future needs of the Austrian and Greek armies. Other Greek companies would participate as sub-manufacturers in the new TOMA, integrating their products into the final product. The entire philosophy of the vehicle and the specifications were based to a large extent on Greek needs, i.e. it would be the first vehicle of its kind to be manufactured according to the needs of the Greek army.When in Greece the whole program faded away, the Austrian company requested permission from the Greek side for the Spanish SANTA to participate in the development program.Eventually the vehicle was purchased by the Spanish and Austrian armies and marketed internationally as the ASCOD. Once again Greece missed the opportunity to develop a purely Greek product with the most likely initial customer being the Spanish military, which eventually procured the vehicle.SpecificationsALEXANDROS' hull was constructed of welded sheets of improved armor steel, providing protection to the crew and personnel carried against medium and small caliber armor-piercing munitions and artillery fragments. The two-man turret would have a dual-feed 30mm (EBO Mauser MK 30 F) main gun and a 7.62mm (MG-3) coaxial gun.In 1998, the development of a new IFV began by ELVO, in an entirely Greek effort to develop a main weapon system based on the experience gained by the company with the production of the LEONIDAS but also the involvement in the development of the ALEXANDROS. Two years later the prototype was a reality. Despite all the initial indifference of both the Greek army and the political leadership, eventually both contributed to further development. The first with proposals and technical details that would bring the vehicle closer to his needs and the second with the initial decision to purchase the vehicle and the allocation of funds for the final configuration phase.And while everyone believed that finally, after almost 20 years of discrediting the Greek defense industry by the political leadership, we would be facing the first Greek main weapon system that would enter the production line from the design phase, unfortunately they were denied. Once again the program was forever locked away in the junk drawer.The hull of the KENTAVROS was constructed of welded sheets of improved armor steel, providing protection to the crew and personnel carried against medium and small-caliber armor-piercing munitions, artillery fragments and mines. The KUKA E8 one-man turret would have a dual-feed 30mm (EBO Mauser MK 30 F) main gun and a 7.62mm (MG-3) coaxial.The UFASC II (Ultra Fast Craft) was a concept developed by EBO and presented at the Defendory exhibition in 1994. It was a high-speed -45-50 knots - catamaran-type craft with considerable armament. It was capable of carrying two 2.75in rocket baskets, one light torpedo between the two hulls and for self-defense a 0.50in heavy gun and a 40mm grenade launcher. One could say that such a weapon system in the hands of experienced special forces people would be extremely effective. Small UFASC-equipped teams scattered throughout the eastern Aegean would be the terror of any ship up to the size of a missile boat. They would certainly act as a deterrent to any thought by the eastern "allies" of a landing force on some island in the eastern Aegean, when the small underpowered landing craft loaded with troops and armament would first have to pass through the UFASC 'packs' before reaching the coast.The idea of developing a Greek UAV or RPV, as the remote-controlled aircraft was codenamed, started in Greece in the mid-70s!The result was the RPV PEGASUS, which was designed by a group of retired PA technicians, while ODA also joined the production process. The PEGASUS was a high-wing cylindrical fuselage air vehicle that had a weight of 80-100 kg, a payload of 20 kg and a speed of 120 km/h After twenty years of inactivity and setbacks since the first flight of PEGASUS, in 2000 it was decided to operationalize the system by the PA, which consisted of four aircraft and a control station. It was decided that the experience gained from the use of the system would be used in the development of a new system, PEGASUS II, with aircraft with improved flight characteristics and integrated stealth characteristics.The team that developed PEGASUS, when they saw that the program was not progressing at a satisfactory pace and after the involvement of the EAB, founded a company, AEROMICHANIKI, for the development of aircraft. This development resulted in the appearance of the DELTA PHANTOM RPV, which was superior to the PEGASUS. The DELTA PHANTOM had a square fuselage and delta wings, while it was made of synthetic materials, which gave it stealth characteristics. It had a weight of 45 kg, a payload of 25 kg and a speed of 220 km/hAnother consideration was the TELAMON RPV, which was proposed by the EAB and was based on the US-made BQM-74E flying target. NORTHROP GRUMMAN's BQM-74E is powered by a turbojet engine reaching 515 knots per hour, with a flight altitude of 7 ft to 40,000 ft (from 2.1 m to 12.2 km), and carrying its payload at a range of 350 N .miles (648.6 km). While in Greece this thought remained on paper, in Israel the BQM-74E was converted into the Delilah cruise missile.The effort to develop UAVs in Greece began in the mid-70s. The Greek demon was once again ahead of developments at the global level and instead of justification the result was that the Greek people paid several million euros in 2002 for the purchase of the SPERWER from the French SAGEM, when originality became a necessity, but without any Greek system in development. Where would Greek know-how in this field have reached if we had invested in PEGASUS, DELTA PHANTOM and TELAMON more than twenty years ago?In the early 1990s, the company APPLIANCES OF ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY ABEE designed an anti-aircraft protection system for airports with the aim of exploiting the huge inventory of SIDEWINDER A/A missiles of the Hellenic Air Force.The system would have consisted of a quadruple A/A missile launcher equipped with an electro-optical system and warning radar, but the plans remained on paper. It is worth mentioning that the German P.A. had used a similar system to protect its airports.In the early 80s, KETA undertook the development of the first Greek laser-guided bomb. K. Chatziantoniou was appointed as the person in charge of the program. When the program reached a satisfactory level, it was transferred to the jurisdiction of the EAB for completion. Although the results from the testing phase were satisfactory, the Hellenic Air Force never proceeded to order the weapon.EBO in 1984 developed a disposable anti-tank and introduced it to Defendory under the name ARIS IV. Its main characteristics were, a caliber of 113 mm, a maximum range of 400 meters and the ability to penetrate 700 mm of homogeneous steel. Although there was interest from the special forces to include it in their arsenal, no order was placed.ELVO also presented another version of the LEONIDAS APC with an ET-90 tower of 90 mm in the standards of the CASCAVEL wheeled vehicle used by the Cypriot armed forces. Apparently it didn't excite the Greek officers enough to do the same...In 1994, at the Defendory exhibition, EBO presented a modernized version of the 155 mm M-114 gun with a barrel of 39 calibers. The initiative to develop the gun modernization kit by its own means and with self-financing did not attract the interest of the Hellenic Army, which used the gun in large numbers.In 1982 NAMCO, a vehicle manufacturer in Greece, introduced a series of military vehicles when the Citroen-Pony it was building came to an end: the armored 4×4 Tiger reconnaissance vehicle with a Chrysler 5.2 liter engine, the Milcar military truck 6×6 and a wheeled APC based on Milcar's 6×6 chassis. Indifference again had a catalytic effect and the company eventually closed.