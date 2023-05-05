What's new

Lost for words.

Whilst Pakistan is in crisis from literally every angle, our incompetent foreign minister is in Goa getting his A$$ verbally raped by Jayshankar. Meanwhile, this even worse PM is too busy licking his master Prince Charles balls. I am honestly lost for worlds. Fcuk me this is embarrassing on every level. They should all die from the shameful state they've left the country in.

Look at the tw@t on the far right of the picture standing like a soldier for his colonial master.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654502456590581762

Seems this lady was right...


Please my Pakistani brothers and sisters. If given the call, please mobilise and save your country. Nobody else will!
 

