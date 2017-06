without any assistance or help from the Suhrawardy group’.Supporting the creation of a single Pakistan, Nazimuddin, at the outset, had also not shown any interest in the division of Bengal. As soon as Nazimuddin realised that partition was inevitable he,as the leader of the faction with close ties with Jinnah and the All India Muslim League, organised several meetings in Calcutta in which the demand for the inclusion of Calcutta in the proposed Pakistan was strongly made.



However, the movement for ‘keeping Calcutta in Pakistan’ never gained momentum, probably because the League leadership was divided on this issue. One of the factors that weakened the campaign even before it took off was the declaration of Dhaka as the capital of east Pakistan on 10 June 1947 by the Bengal Premier, H. S. Suhrawardy. What probably decided the fate of Calcutta was the assurance of Rs. 330 million as compensation to east Pakistan if the League withdrew its claim over Calcutta. The Nazimuddin-led Muslim League ministry that assumed power on 5 August 1947 expressed willingness to accept the amount to transform Dhaka into ‘one of the best capitals in the world’. Thus the claim for Calcutta was immediately withdrawn by underlining that ‘whatever is said, Calcutta is essentially a Hindu-majority area and Muslims are undoubtedly a minority. An area where Hindus constituted a majority cannot be forced to remain in a state where Muslims are demographically preponderant. This is against democracy’. The assurance of Rs. 330 million turned out to be a hoax, argued Abul Mansur Ahmad, because in the final settlement recommended by the Partition Council – chaired by Mountbatten, where Vallavbhai Patel and H. M. Patel represented the Congress and Liaquat Ali Khan and Chaudhuri Mohmmad Ali represented the League – Calcutta was exchanged for Lahore and compensation was thus ruled out.



Like the Congress, the Muslim League drew upon three criteria – contiguity of areas, demographic composition and unity of economic life – to make a case for a separate Muslim state. The proposed province was to include the whole of the Chittagong, Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions, and almost the entire Presidency division. The League counsel, Hamidul Haq Choudhury, did not stake a claim even for single police station in the Burdwan division, probably because of its demographic profile which, was heavily tilted in favour of the non-Muslims.Moreover, the task of the Commission was made easier by the presence of the River Hooghly (that later became the Bhagirathi and Brahmani) drawing a natural boundary between non-Muslim and Muslim majority areas.



Choudhury also emphatically argued for the inclusion of Calcutta in east Bengal since it flourished as an economic centre largely due to jute, which was grown in east Bengal. Without jute, argued Choudhury, ‘Calcutta will invariably decline in importance’. Furthermore, he attributed the Hindu majority of the city to migrant labourers from the neighboring provinces, and it would therefore be wrong, Choudhury suggested, to characterise Calcutta on the basis of its existing population. The League insisted that east Bengal must be given a share of provincial revenue proportionate to its share of Bengal’s population, and this could only be achieved if Calcutta went to the east. While elaborating his argument, the League counsel thus underlined, ‘[t]he total revenue of Bengal is about forty crores [of rupees] of which thirteen crores are . . . contributed by Calcutta alone. If Calcutta goes to West Bengal, the result will be that West Bengal with about one-third of the total population of the Province will appropriate 66.9% of the revenue, while East Bengal with two-thirds of the population will have at its disposal only 33% of the revenue’.The claim for Calcutta was also justified by reference to the support of the Scheduled Caste population of the city. As Jogen Mondal, the Scheduled Caste leader, was the League’s nominee to the Viceroy’s Executive Council and was also a member of the League bloc in the Interim Cabinet,the League was certain to get Scheduled Caste support in defence of its demand.



