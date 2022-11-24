What's new

Loss of East Pakistan is not a military, but a political failure: Pakistan's outgoing army chief

Loss of East Pakistan is not a military, but a political failure: Pakistan's outgoing army chief​

Prothom Alo desk
Published: 24 November 2022, 05:33

General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the outgoing army chief of Pakistan

General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the outgoing army chief of Pakistan

Pakistan's outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the loss of East Pakistan (Bangladesh) was not a military but a political failure. He said this in a speech given at an event at the General Headquarters of the military forces on Wednesday. Dawn's news.

General Bajwa is retiring next week. This is likely to be his last public speech as army chief before handing over.

Referring to the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971, the Pakistan army chief said, he wants to discuss a subject which the people of Pakistan usually avoid. And the issue is the surrender of the army (West Pakistan) in 1971 in the former East Pakistan (Bangladesh).

General Bajwa said, 'I want to correct one information. First, the loss of East Pakistan (Bangladesh) was not a military, but a political failure. The number of fighting troops was not 92 thousand, but this number was only 34 thousand. The rest were people from various departments of the government.

Qamar Javed Bajwa said, these 34 thousand soldiers fought against two and a half lakh soldiers of Indian Army and 2 lakh trained fighters of Mukti Bahini. Despite all odds, they fought bravely and made unprecedented sacrifices.

The Pakistan army chief said that the sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in East Pakistan was not recognized in the country, which was a great injustice.

At the event, General Bajwa acknowledged the army's interference in politics in the last seven decades. He also commented that this intervention is 'unconstitutional'. At the same time, the outgoing army chief also criticized the politicians for making mistakes and arrogant behavior.

The Pakistan army chief said the army was often criticized for "interfering in politics" in various ways over the past 70 years. This intervention was 'unconstitutional'.

The army chief also said that the army's interference in political affairs continued till February last year. The military then discussed the matter thoroughly and decided to stay away from politics.

General Bajwa said, 'I want to assure you, we are strictly following this decision and will continue to do so.'

The army chief also said that the country is in trouble due to the mistakes of state institutions, political parties and civil society. It is important to learn from these mistakes.

 
every action has a two fold reaction...

you clowns opened one front and your friends became your enemies and your enemies jumped in.. opening many fronts.

had you just accepted the election results nothing would happen east Pakistan would still exist be it with autonomy, and indians would be as miserable as ever

talk about being delusional
 

