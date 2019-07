The loss-making public sector enterprises (PSEs) borrowed 36 per cent more from the banks in the outgoing fiscal year over the preceding year.

The total PSEs borrowing reached Rs1.068 trillion by the end of FY18.

More recently, however, the new finance minister said that the government will take a careful look at all the PSEs and decide which ones need to be retained and turned around and which ones need to be privatised outright. That list is to be prepared by the end of the year. Today most members of the board of the Sarmaya Company (including the chairman) have stepped down.