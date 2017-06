Losing the Script in Kashmir

This is ominous and reminds me of 1971

I am not drawing a parallel but the similarities in the state approach in Pakistan 1971 and India 2017 – and media kowtowing to the state – cannot be overlooked.

The chest thumping in Delhi – by politicians and media alike on Kashmir – strangely resembles that in Islamabad in 1971.

Come on, general, you have surely not studied East Pakistan 1971 as a campaign study in your staff college courses – the day your troops fire into crowds like Pakistani troops did on Bengali masses in 1971, you are looking at the end of the road in Kashmir.

