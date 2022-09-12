Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions​

It's also a loss of trillions in economic growth if China is losing the tech race with USA.



Yup, economic growth.



This is the materialism reason that leads the world to the big war during the End of Times.





It's not that the world lacks money, but how it's distributed.



Poor people can only have a better living standard if the rich are getting richer.



So for our survival, dream, and happiness, everyone is in war mode, the so-called competition.