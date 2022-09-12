What's new

Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,561
-12
93,005
Country
China
Location
China

Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions​

Sept. 12 2022

The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP).

Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not only cost the U.S. economic growth and jobs; it would also let an authoritarian state call the shots for the world's digital infrastructure.
What they're saying: "Imagine a world where China controls the global digital infrastructure, has the dominant position in tech platforms, controls the production of critical tech, and is harnessing biotech and new energy to transform its society, economy, and military," the group said in a statement to Axios. "If we lose in these areas, it will be very hard to regain advantages."
  • From SCSP's perspective, the geopolitical, technological, and ideological futures are all deeply interrelated: "By the end of this decade, we will know if we will live in a world shaped by free expression, tolerance, and self-determination or dictated by censorship and coercion."
Key takeaways:
  • The period between 2025 and 2030 could be critical. "China’s political, economic, demographic, military, and technological calendars align in dangerous ways in the second half of this decade," according to a summary of the report, which noted that Xi’s third term officially ends in 2027.
  • Chips, 5g and AI are among the most important battlegrounds.
  • Recent steps are not enough, despite some progress: "The U.S. government came to the rescue: $52 billion for chips, a diplomatic campaign to thwart Huawei (and) the infusion of millions for AI investments," the summary said. "However, this reactive approach is not a recipe for long-term success."
Yes, but: While the group's 186-page report highlights the risk of China assuming the technological lead, it also outlines what it sees as key steps for averting that fate.
  • Among these are continued military and commercial investment from the government, cooperation with other democracies and striking a balance between regulation and encouraging innovation.
What's next: SCSP is holding a summit of government and tech leaders Friday in Washington, D.C.

www.axios.com

Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions

National security is only one reason for the U.S. to ramp up efforts to compete with China, a new study argues.
www.axios.com www.axios.com
 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
2,857
0
2,350
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
It's also a loss of trillions in economic growth if China is losing the tech race with USA.

Yup, economic growth.

This is the materialism reason that leads the world to the big war during the End of Times.


It's not that the world lacks money, but how it's distributed.

Poor people can only have a better living standard if the rich are getting richer.

So for our survival, dream, and happiness, everyone is in war mode, the so-called competition.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
America Is Losing Its Tech Contest With China
Replies
0
Views
96
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US bars 'advanced tech' firms from building China factories for 10 years
2
Replies
23
Views
496
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Apple leads U.S. tech giants in China ties, getting 18 percent of revenue and an estimated 85 percent of its manufacturing from China
Replies
10
Views
193
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt's China alarm, China has already become a peer of the U.S.
Replies
1
Views
359
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
‘Pathetic’ performance has left U.S. ‘well behind’ China in 5G race, ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt says
2
Replies
24
Views
777
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom