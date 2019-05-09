What's new

Los Angeles Times Owner Says ‘US Better Wake Up’ to Racism After Attacks on Asian Americans

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,384
-38
54,920
Country
China
Location
China
www.thewrap.com

LA Times Owner Says 'US Better Wake Up' to Racism

"We have to recognize that, accept it and then break it," Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong says of systemic racism
www.thewrap.com

I have say before , asian Chinese like billionarie Soon Shiong shall come back to China, come back to mother land with his wealth and knowledge. China a place no racism to anybody. He already mention US is a land of racism from his day one on America. Becos of his business, he bite the bullet and continue. America never has change since black slave times until now. the rubber stamp constitution bragging all kind of equal right was implement loosely.

Same as AI expert Li Fei Fei in stanford university. Same as Zoom owner, leave this racist white supremacy country and let it rot.

Nvdvia owner and AMD director shall also move all their wealth and knowledge back to China. :enjoy:
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
5,516
7
8,245
Country
United States
Location
United States
Beast said:
www.thewrap.com

LA Times Owner Says 'US Better Wake Up' to Racism

"We have to recognize that, accept it and then break it," Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong says of systemic racism
www.thewrap.com
Nvdvia owner and AMD director shall also move all their wealth and knowledge back to China. :enjoy:
Click to expand...
And you know this because??

You’re just guessing that they will move back Because that’s what you personally want them to do.

But “personally wanting” and stone cold facts are two different things
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,384
-38
54,920
Country
China
Location
China
KAL-EL said:
And you know this because??

You’re just guessing that they will move back Because that’s what you personally want them to do.
Click to expand...
They are shipping all the know how, money back to China secretly. They have enough. This rotting USA is not worth to pledge your loyalty from asian american.

It's a place for white supremacists only. Indian, latinos, black are all second rated in US too.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
22,810
24
16,550
Country
United States
Location
United States
Beast said:
www.thewrap.com

LA Times Owner Says 'US Better Wake Up' to Racism

"We have to recognize that, accept it and then break it," Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong says of systemic racism
www.thewrap.com

I have say before , asian Chinese like billionarie Soon Shiong shall come back to China, come back to mother land with his wealth and knowledge. China a place no racism to anybody. He already mention US is a land of racism from his day one on America. Becos of his business, he bite the bullet and continue. America never has change since black slave times until now. the rubber stamp constitution bragging all kind of equal right was implement loosely.

Same as AI expert Li Fei Fei in stanford university. Same as Zoom owner, leave this racist white supremacy country and let it rot.

Nvdvia owner and AMD director shall also move all their wealth and knowledge back to China. :enjoy:
Click to expand...
LOL! They aren't going to move to China. Taiwan maybe but not China.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,384
-38
54,920
Country
China
Location
China
Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! They aren't going to move to China. Taiwan maybe but not China.
Click to expand...
Taiwan? Can it make money for them? No...

Eric yuan has enough of American and he is already taking action, prepare for his journey back to China citizenships.

finance.yahoo.com

Zoom founder Eric Yuan transfers stock worth over $6 billion

The transfers were related to Yuan's estate planning practices, a Zoom spokesperson said. "The distributions were made in accordance with the terms of Eric Yuan and his wife's trusts." Yuan, who is also the chief executive officer of the company, transferred roughly 40% of his stake in the...
finance.yahoo.com

:enjoy:
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
22,810
24
16,550
Country
United States
Location
United States
Beast said:
Taiwan? Can it make money for them? No...

Eric yuan has enough of American and he is already taking action, prepare for his journey back to China citizenships.

finance.yahoo.com

Zoom founder Eric Yuan transfers stock worth over $6 billion

The transfers were related to Yuan's estate planning practices, a Zoom spokesperson said. "The distributions were made in accordance with the terms of Eric Yuan and his wife's trusts." Yuan, who is also the chief executive officer of the company, transferred roughly 40% of his stake in the...
finance.yahoo.com

:enjoy:
Click to expand...
LOL! He doesn't have to pre-move money before leaving for China..this isn't totalitarian China where they grab your money on a whim. The US government can't touch it...or do you think the stock will dive because he's moving to a developing country.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom