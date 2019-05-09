Los Angeles Times Owner Says ‘US Better Wake Up’ to Racism After Attacks on Asian Americans

LA Times Owner Says 'US Better Wake Up' to Racism "We have to recognize that, accept it and then break it," Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong says of systemic racism

I have say before , asian Chinese like billionarie Soon Shiong shall come back to China, come back to mother land with his wealth and knowledge. China a place no racism to anybody. He already mention US is a land of racism from his day one on America. Becos of his business, he bite the bullet and continue. America never has change since black slave times until now. the rubber stamp constitution bragging all kind of equal right was implement loosely.Same as AI expert Li Fei Fei in stanford university. Same as Zoom owner, leave this racist white supremacy country and let it rot.Nvdvia owner and AMD director shall also move all their wealth and knowledge back to China.