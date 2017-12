Lorde Cancels Tel Aviv Concert After Calls to Boycott Israel

"I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show," 'Melodrama' singer says of withdrawn gig Lorde has decided to cancel her 2018 concert in Tel Aviv following calls for the Melodrama singer to withdraw from the gig due to the ongoing cultural boycott...."I've received an overwhelming number of messages & letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show," Lorde wrote of her decision."I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv, but I'm not too proud to admit I didn't make the right call on this one.""Tel Aviv, it's been a dream of mine to visit this beautiful part of the world for many years, and I'm truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you. I hope one day we can all dance," Lorde continued....