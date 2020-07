After Pakistan (Feb 2019) and China (Jun 2020), now Nepal giving a hard time to Modi's India. What a sad state of affairs. Every single neighbor humiliating India left to right. It happens when you completely lost respect, hegemony, and power projection. India's weakest point is now it's demoralized (rock-bottom), unsystematic, undirected, purposeless, fake fabricated military. Despite having a large force, no one gives a **** about them in the region anymore. Must appreciate Modi for his last 7 years of blunders. The fact is India's (public, mil, and Modi Tabar) paranoia of so-called mighty shit delusion helping us a lot. If they continue to live in this deception, they will further lose their remaining respect among small neighbours like Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan lol