Lord Ram insulted with slippers in Tamil Nadu by Periyar groups

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

Sep 20, 2014
DY4Qn6gWAAEMPuu-1.jpg


A group of people desecrated and disrespected the pictures of Lord Rama by slapping them with slippers in Mayiladudurai district, Tamil Nadu. This was done with malicious intent by a fringe Periyarist group, in response to the breaking of Periyar statue in Pudhukottai. This group also condemned the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, which was conducted peacefully in Tamil Nadu with the aim of constructing a Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya.

DY51s0UXUAAoVIS.jpg


The Periyar statue which was vandalized, was actually done by a drunk person who had no relation with the Rath Yatra groups. It is unfortunate that certain fringe groups have taken advantage of this scenario to exploit the Anti-Hindu sentiments in the state.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/976001497950453760

Recently this Yatra was opposed by several Politicians and fringe groups in Tamil Nadu, and this has crossed the limits when Lord Rama was insulted in the name of protesting against the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra. This Anti-Hindu protest was led by the same group, who protested against the Neduvasal methane plant project.

From these protests, is obvious that the Anti-Hindu groups and Anti-development groups are no different and have similar agenda in Tamil Nadu. The shocking aspect of this protest was that this protest was held with the full protection of Tamil Nadu Police. Police should give protection for people’s protest which has a meaning, but when such protest are against the Indian law; protection from the police should be avoided.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/976468740370980865

Unlawful protest:
This protest violates the article 295(a) of the Indian Penal code which says:

“Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.— Whoever, with deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise, insults or attempts to insult the religion or the religious beliefs of that class, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.”

A news report from Indian express suggested that these protesters were arrested by the police, but it is ironical to see police arrest the same group who were given initially given protection. This raises doubt a certain concern over the arrest, is this arrest an eye wash or will the protesters will be punished severely? It is high likely that no further news will be reported by the Tamil mainstream media as they willfully don’t value or give importance to the Anti-Hindu activities in Tamil Nadu by breaking India forces.

Silence of Politicians:

If Prophet or Jesus had been insulted, several Tamil Nadu Politicians would have voiced their voice against the act for several days, but this insult is for Hindu Gods. DMK working President Stalin and DMK Leader Kanimozhi have condemned this peaceful Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, but have not yet uttered a word against the malicious act against the Lord Rama.

Untitled-13.png



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/977079526457974784

Nearly 75 DMK leaders have been arrested for conducting protests against the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra. Stalin had said that this Ram Rajya Rath Yatra will disturb the peace in the society. This statement is ironical since the truth is that desecrating pictures of Lord Rama affects the peace and harmony in society as it hurts the emotions of a huge majority in Tamil Nadu


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/975982573859016704

Thameem Ansari, an MLA from Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), in a typical disruptive fashion is seen opposing the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra in this most un-parliamentary manner in the Tamil Nadu assembly. His party, who operate under the banner of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham (TMMK), are known for their Hinduphobic views and they are one of the primary Breaking Indian forces with Jihadhi views.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/976166824906670080

Strict measures should be taken against these Anti-Hindu activities and Media should expose the true colors of these Politicians. This is the only way forward to recover Tamil Nadu, the land of Dharma, from the clutches of pernicious fringe Breaking India forces.


https://satyavijayi.com/lord-ram-insulted-slippers-tamil-nadu-periyar-groups/
 
Advaitagrata

Advaitagrata

Apr 22, 2014
YaXi said:
Who the hell is Ram?
Click to expand...

He is the guy after who the Hindus celebrate the festival of "Ram Navami" which is TODAY.

In Delhi,

08-ram-navami.jpg


In Andhra Pradesh,

Ram-Navami-Bihar-India.jpg


In Hyderabad,

dc-Cover-652ovhkibhg82kh6on274ihkn1-20180320024108.Medi.jpeg


In Maharashtra,

ram2mos_040417010311.jpg


In Uttar Pradesh,

170767-ram650.jpg


In Telangana,

Ram_Navami_fire.jpg


In Bangalore,

celebs1.jpg


In Tamil Nadu,

x19-ramanavami32-600.jpg.pagespeed.ic.m9FMumKmU8.jpg


Sri.jpg


Gibbs said:
Why the ruckus ? Does Ram considered to be anti Tamil or something ?
Click to expand...

Hate politics.

Ram Navami celebrations in Bhiar,

RSS-BACKED-RAM-NAVAMI_LEAD_GettyImages-614367456_56439_730x419-m.jpg


Ram Navami in Kashmir,

Ram_Navami_-Kashmir.jpg


Celebrations in Mumbai,

1331295_Wallpaper2.jpg


In Kolkata,

ram-navami-west-bengal-2-759.jpg
 
S

spsk

Jan 12, 2009
Advaitagrata said:
Not hate politics, When people have a lot of problems like sterlite poluting entire city, petro companies encroaching fertile lands, when a ruling party can be in power, even after loosing majority , And the ruling party tries to divert people using ram rath yatra, people will do this .
 
Advaitagrata

Advaitagrata

Apr 22, 2014
psugumar said:
Not hate politics, When people have a lot of problems like sterlite poluting entire city, petro companies encroaching fertile lands, when a ruling party can be in power, even after loosing majority , And the ruling party tries to divert people using ram rath yatra, people will do this .
Click to expand...

LOL..... in which parallel universe is abusing Sri. Ram in public, NOT HATE politics ? :cheesy:

Only a shameless retard like you will justify this hate politics and attempt to link it to some random issues like pollution, price of petro or water shortage :lol:

As if Sri. Ram is responsible for all of this. Disgusting chrislamist.
 
S

spsk

Jan 12, 2009
Advaitagrata said:
LOL..... in which parallel universe is abusing Sri. Ram in public, NOT HATE politics ? :cheesy:

Only a shameless retard like you will justify this hate politics and attempt to link it to some random issues like pollution, price of petro or water shortage :lol:

As if Sri. Ram is responsible for all of this. Disgusting chrislamist.
Click to expand...


Yes, A genius like you will not brother about day today sufferings of the people, But go to temple and meditate. Ah and do cow pooja too.

For me water and food is the primary issue .Cow and Sri Ram is the last.

I would rather fix these issues instead of building a temple.
 
Advaitagrata

Advaitagrata

Apr 22, 2014
war&peace said:
That's how they teach a lesson to these monkey faced Chaddies.
Click to expand...

Hmmm... monkey faced.......

main-qimg-cb5eeafa884baad70c1b4c47c5265792-c


fb3540cec0586ddf852b23616fa29241.jpg


images


16-animal-beards-620x350.jpg



What do you think ? :P

psugumar said:
Yes, A genius like you will not brother about day today sufferings of the people, But go to temple and meditate. Ah and do cow pooja too.

For me water and food is the primary issue .Cow and Sri Ram is the last.

I would rather fix these issues instead of building a temple.
Click to expand...

So beating Sri Ram photo in public is how you arrange for water and food :lol:

That is so much better than people like me going to temple and meditating :lol:
 
$@rJen

$@rJen

Aug 5, 2012
Advaitagrata said:
LOL..... in which parallel universe is abusing Sri. Ram in public, NOT HATE politics ? :cheesy:

Only a shameless retard like you will justify this hate politics and attempt to link it to some random issues like pollution, price of petro or water shortage :lol:

As if Sri. Ram is responsible for all of this. Disgusting chrislamist.
Click to expand...

Delivering it back in Kind to the Extremists..... In what sense destroying a statue, threatening to destroy a statue that will bring communal violence isn't crime or hate politics ??? this isn't Gujarat or UP bitch... Mass murderers won't be allowed in TN.... B!tch...
 

