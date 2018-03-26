Lord Ram insulted with slippers in Tamil Nadu by Periyar groups

Unlawful protest:

A group of people desecrated and disrespected the pictures of Lord Rama by slapping them with slippers in Mayiladudurai district, Tamil Nadu. This was done with malicious intent by a fringe Periyarist group, in response to the breaking of Periyar statue in Pudhukottai. This group also condemned the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, which was conducted peacefully in Tamil Nadu with the aim of constructing a Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya.The Periyar statue which was vandalized, was actually done by a drunk person who had no relation with the Rath Yatra groups. It is unfortunate that certain fringe groups have taken advantage of this scenario to exploit the Anti-Hindu sentiments in the state.Recently this Yatra was opposed by several Politicians and fringe groups in Tamil Nadu, and this has crossed the limits when Lord Rama was insulted in the name of protesting against the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra. This Anti-Hindu protest was led by the same group, who protested against the Neduvasal methane plant project.From these protests, is obvious that the Anti-Hindu groups and Anti-development groups are no different and have similar agenda in Tamil Nadu. The shocking aspect of this protest was that this protest was held with the full protection of Tamil Nadu Police. Police should give protection for people’s protest which has a meaning, but when such protest are against the Indian law; protection from the police should be avoided.This protest violates the article 295(a) of the Indian Penal code which says:A news report from Indian express suggested that these protesters were arrested by the police, but it is ironical to see police arrest the same group who were given initially given protection. This raises doubt a certain concern over the arrest, is this arrest an eye wash or will the protesters will be punished severely? It is high likely that no further news will be reported by the Tamil mainstream media as they willfully don’t value or give importance to the Anti-Hindu activities in Tamil Nadu by breaking India forces.If Prophet or Jesus had been insulted, several Tamil Nadu Politicians would have voiced their voice against the act for several days, but this insult is for Hindu Gods. DMK working President Stalin and DMK Leader Kanimozhi have condemned this peaceful Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, but have not yet uttered a word against the malicious act against the Lord Rama.Nearly 75 DMK leaders have been arrested for conducting protests against the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra. Stalin had said that this Ram Rajya Rath Yatra will disturb the peace in the society. This statement is ironical since the truth is that desecrating pictures of Lord Rama affects the peace and harmony in society as it hurts the emotions of a huge majority in Tamil NaduThameem Ansari, an MLA from Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), in a typical disruptive fashion is seen opposing the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra in this most un-parliamentary manner in the Tamil Nadu assembly. His party, who operate under the banner of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham (TMMK), are known for their Hinduphobic views and they are one of the primary Breaking Indian forces with Jihadhi views.Strict measures should be taken against these Anti-Hindu activities and Media should expose the true colors of these Politicians. This is the only way forward to recover Tamil Nadu, the land of Dharma, from the clutches of pernicious fringe Breaking India forces.