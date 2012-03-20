What's new

Lord Ahmed: Former peer guilty of trying to rape girl

Lord Ahmed was the leading promotor of Pakistan and Kashmir interests in the House of Lords.
He was outspoken about "Indian Atrocities" in Kashmir and endlessly proclaimed his Kashmiri and Pakistani heritage.
Today found guilty of an atrocity himself

A former Labour peer has been found guilty of trying to rape a girl when he was a teenager in the 1970s.
Lord Ahmed of Rotherham was also convicted of a serious sexual assault against a boy during the same period.
Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court were told the "repeated sexual abuse" happened in Rotherham over several years.
The 64-year-old, who appeared under his real name of Nazir Ahmed, had denied the charges.
Judge Mr Justice Lavender will decide later when Lord Ahmed will be sentenced.
During his trial, prosecutor Tom Little QC told the court Lord Ahmed had attempted to rape the girl in the early 1970s, when the defendant was aged 16 or 17 but she was much younger.
Mr Little said Lord Ahmed claimed the allegations were a "malicious fiction" but a phone recording of a 2016 conversation between the two victims showed they were not "made-up or concocted".
The call was prompted by an email from the man saying: "I have evidence against that paedophile," the jury previously heard.
Lord Ahmed was charged along with his two older brothers, Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 65, but both were deemed unfit to stand trial.
Farouq and Tariq faced charges of indecent assault in relation to the same boy that Lord Ahmed abused, with the jury also finding they did the acts alleged.

In 1970s when he was a teenager and the girl was also a teenager?
So how will they prove it was not consensual?
And how reliable the woman's evidence will be after 40+ years?
These tactics are regularly used in Britain for political defaming and shutting up political opponents. They pull out some woman who claims she was raped by such and such politician.
 
i heard from someone years ago, that they knew lord Ahmed and said that British will set you up.
lolz i remember as a kid cleaning out a river with the council as volunteer and Cyril smith came to congratulate us and i stood next to him to take a photo shoot lolz. if only i knew back then i wouldn't stand next to him.

anyway if you go out of line british elites will set you up. Even police will set you up by planting things.
 
