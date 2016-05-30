What's new

LORAP pod...information needed

I'm looking for some details + images on the LORAP pod...anyone here able to help?
 
Chinese J-8 with KA-112A







LORAP KA-112A system -long-range aerial panoramic photographic system .This system has been developed to meet the requirements for an operational system which can acquire reconnaissance intelligence from a long-range side-looking vantage point(from 10km altitude it can photograp object on 110km distance). The heart of the LORAP airborne system is a KA-112A panoramic camera produced by Fairchild.Other equipment is produced by Hughes while container is german (Messerschmidt)





The KA-112A long focal-length optical camera takes photos through two windows on the reconnaissance pod. The photos are taken in oblique panoramic mode with 610m-long (550 photos) film. Photo coverage is 3.5° longitudinal and 30° transversal. With two 480 litres drop tanks carried under the wings, the JZ-8 has a maximum ferry range of 2,000km. The normal operation altitude is between 9,500m and 15,000m.



J-8FR has been flying arounwith something way more compact though,



Courtousy : http://forum.*********************/index.php?showtopic=98136&pid=1372726&st=0&#entry1372726
 
A888:

Does your comments belong here or somewhere else on this forum? The thread is about LORAP info. and images. Let us stick to this.

Thanks

Aamir
 
What is the designation on the LORAP used for PAF mirages....
Its a second generation panoramic imaging system. Its used for recce purposes. Not sure what exactly you are looking for.

LORAP(Long Range Aerial Reconnaissance Pod).

LORAP was inducted in 1978, No.5 Sqn was the only recipient of these pods. LORAP contains high quality digital cameras, which gives the ability to capture trans-frontier imagery of the battlefield area at stand-off ranges. After retirement of No.5 Sqn Mirages in 2010 these pods have been allotted to other Mirage squadron.

http://paf.gov.pk/aircrafts/mirage2.jpg
 
I was hoping to find a side view of the pod....need to make one for a model that I'm working on...and hence
 
