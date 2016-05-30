LORAP pod...information needed

Chinese J-8 with KA-112ALORAP KA-112A system -long-range aerial panoramic photographic system .This system has been developed to meet the requirements for an operational system which can acquire reconnaissance intelligence from a long-range side-looking vantage point(from 10km altitude it can photograp object on 110km distance). The heart of the LORAP airborne system is a KA-112A panoramic camera produced by Fairchild.Other equipment is produced by Hughes while container is german (Messerschmidt)The KA-112A long focal-length optical camera takes photos through two windows on the reconnaissance pod. The photos are taken in oblique panoramic mode with 610m-long (550 photos) film. Photo coverage is 3.5° longitudinal and 30° transversal. With two 480 litres drop tanks carried under the wings, the JZ-8 has a maximum ferry range of 2,000km. The normal operation altitude is between 9,500m and 15,000m.J-8FR has been flying arounwith something way more compact though,This post has been edited by