Lopez Obrador asks to “destroy the Statue of Liberty” if US condemns Julian AssangeBy Nation World News Desk- 04/07/2022

Lopez Obrador asks to "destroy the Statue of Liberty" if US condemns Julian Assange
By Nation World News Desk- 04/07/2022

Lopez Obrador asks to “destroy the Statue of Liberty” if US condemns Julian Assange​

By
Nation World News Desk
-
04/07/2022
MV5BNTJkZTBmNTUtZWM0Mi00NjM5LWE3NDQtOTk0OGMzN2U4MTMyXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjUxMjc1OTM@._V1_UY1200_CR...jpg

Mexican President, Andres Manuel López Obrador


Andres Manuel López Obrador has come out in defense of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and has asked US officials to pardon him. “If they take him to the United States and give him the maximum sentence and death in prison, we should start a campaign to destroy the Statue of Liberty,” Mexico’s president suggested in his press conference on Monday. The president has said he will discuss the issue with his counterpart Joe Biden during his next visit to Washington on July 12.

López Obrador’s remarks come after questioning by a dissemination published by the newspaper this weekend Washington Post and the organization Reporters Without Borders. The publication criticized the situation of insecurity and violence experienced by members of the media in Mexico. So far this year, 12 journalists have been murdered in the country at a rate of two murders every month. “This is a smear campaign against the Mexican government,” the president assured.

Blaming Assange, López Obrador has remarked, would mean that the monument in New York “is no longer a symbol of freedom.” The Mexican president said he had already discussed the issue with former President Donald Trump and sent him a letter requesting that he not be persecuted. “There can be no silence,” he said. The president has demanded that the White House finance a number of civilian organizations that criticize his government, particularly human rights unions, and back down on Assange’s case, which took place in the Ecuadorian embassy in the United Kingdom between 2012 and 2012. were in the shelter. 2019
WikiLeaks was behind the massive leak of hundreds of thousands of sensitive US government documents and diplomatic cables, and its revelations rocked many countries at the beginning of the last decade. “When this information was released, the various media participated, agreed to release all the information to the world because they believed it was a contribution to the defense of human rights, to freedom of expression, and not with dual dialogue. To continue. Lies, with declaring one thing and doing another,” said López Obrador.

Assange faced an extradition order to Sweden for sex crimes, but the rape case was closed in 2017, and he is one of the main targets of US justice for leaking sensitive information. The Australian activist has for many years been accused of political persecution. The British government signed off on his extradition to the United States on 17 June. Since Ecuador withdrew Assange’s asylum, the López Obrador administration considered providing diplomatic security to the founder of WikiLeaks, and there were contacts between him and lawyers representing the Foreign Ministry. The president endorsed the motion in May and June, but has yet to get asylum. Regarding the case against Assange, the president said, “It is a shameful act.”
López Obrador was invited to Washington after announcing that he was not going to attend a US summit hosted by the Biden government earlier last month, in protest that Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, Miguel Diaz-Canel was not called. Daniel Ortega from Cuba and from Nicaragua. It was announced last week that border security and migration issues would dominate the bilateral agenda as well as economic integration and a joint plan to tackle inflation. It was not announced until this Monday that the Mexican delegation was going to bring Assange’s possible extradition to the United States on the table.

Lopez Obrador Asks To "destroy The Statue Of Liberty" If US Condemns Julian Assange

Andres Manuel López Obrador has come out in defense of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and has asked US officials to pardon him. "If they take him to the
