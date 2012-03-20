Looks Like Supreme Court just lost his popularity. Pakistanis are getting suspicious/outraged.

PaklovesTurkiye
Dec 1, 2015
People are not that fool as SOME may think they are.
You didn't get my point. When image gets shattered, No one accepts anything coming from that institution and one looses his respect and honor.Bro get a grip of yourself! Constitutional Institutions aren't built or dissolved on the likes or dislikes of the people . It's that simple.
I respect your sentiments but you guys should direct your tweets at the i.k regime which often Bail out industrialists with billions worth of monetary packages in the name of "subsidising" amenities for the People .You didn't get my point. When image gets shattered, No one accepts anything coming from that institution and one looses his respect and honor
Revisit whole scenario whether land was legal or people/builders were fooled.Didn't know Supreme Court was a male.
Also, who cares? Supreme Court is passing a judgement in line with the law, those who have a problem shouldn't have built or invested on illegal land.