What's new

Looks Like Supreme Court just lost his popularity. Pakistanis are getting suspicious/outraged.

Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,640
2
22,115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bro get a grip of yourself! Constitutional Institutions aren't built or dissolved on the likes or dislikes of the people . It's that simple.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,937
9
16,936
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mentee said:
Bro get a grip of yourself! Constitutional Institutions aren't built or dissolved on the likes or dislikes of the people . It's that simple.
Click to expand...
You didn't get my point. When image gets shattered, No one accepts anything coming from that institution and one looses his respect and honor.

Justice should be seen and observed.

And Supreme Court was quite trying to show how self righteous it is - only to fall down with one bad decision.

Even Lawyers are speaking against this decision, bro.
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,640
2
22,115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PaklovesTurkiye said:
You didn't get my point. When image gets shattered, No one accepts anything coming from that institution and one looses his respect and honor
Click to expand...
I respect your sentiments but you guys should direct your tweets at the i.k regime which often Bail out industrialists with billions worth of monetary packages in the name of "subsidising" amenities for the People .


Now people daily curse at the cops and its pretty obvious no one gonna voluntarily accept anything coming from the police
 
Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,250
3
3,264
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Didn't know Supreme Court was a male.

Also, who cares? Supreme Court is passing a judgement in line with the law, those who have a problem shouldn't have built or invested on illegal land.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,937
9
16,936
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Xestan said:
Didn't know Supreme Court was a male.

Also, who cares? Supreme Court is passing a judgement in line with the law, those who have a problem shouldn't have built or invested on illegal land.
Click to expand...
Revisit whole scenario whether land was legal or people/builders were fooled.

We care. The Middle Class care enough though
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
2,881
2
3,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
whatever I may feel about nasla tower case, SC must be kept independent (that does not mean that its above criticism, and that there should not be a mechanism for tis accountability).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom