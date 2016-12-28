What's new

Looking for Urdu lyrics writers

Old School

Old School

Brothers and sisters,
My son is a Miami, Florida based music producer who makes music for the Latino community as he only speaks English and Spanish. He now wants to produce quality Urdu songs made in America for the international Urdu music market.
Please let me know if you can help me with Urdu Lyrics for the production of brand new Urdu songs. Thank you.
 
Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

Old School said:
Brothers and sisters,
My son is a Miami, Florida based music producer who makes music for the Latino community as he only speaks English and Spanish. He now wants to produce quality Urdu songs made in America for the international Urdu music market.
Please let me know if you can help me with Urdu Lyrics for the production of brand new Urdu songs. Thank you.
Take IqbaL
Do some service to Urdu speakers
I have also produced at a very premature level but its unique
 
Tair-Lahoti

Tair-Lahoti

Old School said:
Brothers and sisters,
My son is a Miami, Florida based music producer who makes music for the Latino community as he only speaks English and Spanish. He now wants to produce quality Urdu songs made in America for the international Urdu music market.
Please let me know if you can help me with Urdu Lyrics for the production of brand new Urdu songs. Thank you.
yes my uncle is a poet. He can help you. I can send you some of his poetry, if you want.
 
Hareeb

Hareeb

Start with small, remake already produced famous urdu songs/ghazals, people will get attracted to them if they are produced with a different tone.
 
S

Shahzaz ud din

Old School said:
Brothers and sisters,
My son is a Miami, Florida based music producer who makes music for the Latino community as he only speaks English and Spanish. He now wants to produce quality Urdu songs made in America for the international Urdu music market.
Please let me know if you can help me with Urdu Lyrics for the production of brand new Urdu songs. Thank you.
I can help you in this regard.:agree:
 
Old School

Old School

Hareeb said:
Start with small, remake already produced famous urdu songs/ghazals, people will get attracted to them if they are produced with a different tone.
There are copyright issues these days. YouTube will take them down or even take away the music revenue if the original copyright owners complain. It happens very often these days.
Ahtisham Ullah Karamat said:
I have memorized over 100 verses of Iqbal and I know simple urdu is also found at the same time in his Kalam.
inbox me your email , let me share what I have made
I just found out that I don't have the option to send PM to someone's inbox. That is strange. I used to have that option before.
Ahtisham Ullah Karamat said:
check this, just uploaded
That is not a song though. My son operates a professional studio in Miami. He produces real songs.
 
