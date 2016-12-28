Looking for Urdu lyrics writers

Old School
Brothers and sisters,
My son is a Miami, Florida based music producer who makes music for the Latino community as he only speaks English and Spanish. He now wants to produce quality Urdu songs made in America for the international Urdu music market.
Please let me know if you can help me with Urdu Lyrics for the production of brand new Urdu songs. Thank you.
