Looking for information on PAF officer/spy Akram Awan

Sep 2, 2020
3
0
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hi there,

I'm looking for any news articles or background information on former PAF officer, Akram Awan.

He was arrested for spying in May 1988 and then subject to a court martial in October 1991 where he was found guilty and sentenced for 15 years.

During Akram's sentence, he was declared a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International before being released in 2005.

Online material on Akram Awan's case is very limited and I'd like to speak to anybody who has more knowledge about the case or even knew Akram.

You could either DM me or reach out at faq@protonmail.com .

Sincerely,

Faisal A. Qureshi
 
