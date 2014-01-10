What's new

Looking for information on PAF Group Captain Zaheer H. Zaidi

Sep 2, 2020
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Hi there,

I'm trying to find information on Group Captain Zaheer H. Zaidi. He served in the PAF during the 1980's and understand he passed away some time ago after retiring from the PAF.

I am looking for biographical information about him.

I'm unable to obtain copies of Shaheen, the quarterly PAF journal, which would have likely published an obituary.

If anyone knew Zaheer Zaidi and his family or they have back issues of Shaheen or any other publication that did have an obituary, that would be highly appreciated.

Sincerely,

Faisal A. Qureshi
 
