Looking for a cheap place to live in Murree or other Northern areas.

Hello and thanks to all those who contribute their time and advice to these forums.
(I wasn't sure which was the most suitable section of the board for this post. If there's a more suitable section perhaps an admin could kindly move it across for me?)
I'm looking to settle down in Pakistan within the next couple of years with my family (wife and 1 child). I'm British but my wife is Pakistani (so we could buy land/property in her name). I struggle with summer temperatures so we are looking for a base to serve us between May and October, somewhere cool.
We only require a very small house (1 or 2 bed), ideally a house rather than a flat, and with a small garden/outside area/bit of land. We are happy to live in a rural/forest setting so long as there is some road access and access to water.
We lived in a truck in the UK so are used to living in small spaces. I also have some experience with tiny homes. I had thought about buying a small piece of land and building a small timber dwelling, or having a shipping container/porta cabin delivered and turning that into a small home. Do such temporary dwellings require planning permission in Pakistan?
I've seen property like this:
https://www.zameen.com/Property/mur...ouse_for_sale_in_murree-13832549-11597-1.html
However I could build something far cosier and more suited to us in layout, including things such as a wood burning stove.
If we were to buy land with a derelict building upon it, could we replace it with something else without any permission? Example this: https://www.zameen.com/Property/mur...me_location_of_khanispur-18841978-5829-1.html
Our budget is small, 50-60 lakh. The location is not too important so long as the climate is cool and it's relatively accessible.
Any advice would be hugely appreciated
Regards, Jonathan
