Looking for a cheap place to live in Murree or other Northern areas.

Jonathan said: Thanks.



We are currently here in Murree, we've been here a month and are staying until May (or longer if flights don't resume).



Yes I've read much about corruption and scams. Land grabbing, building without permission on on the back of bribes that are later overturned. I also know of people that in spite of having all the correct paper work have been dragged through the courts for years by previous owners children. This all makes me extremely cautious yet I have no friends or contacts in the field so where do I start? Who do I trust? How can I make my own checks? That's why I came here, at least here another can come along and refute any poor advice. Click to expand...

You need to live on rent for a year , get to know the people and system , build up your network and then make the bold step of buying property. I have known so many people who have the heart of a lion and have had to live with the painful bites of Hyenas and who had to run out of the country. The sweetest people there are the most dangerous ones and they will take all your clothes that you are wearing without you even realising it. But then your Shangri-La is within your fingertips, a heaven on earth, that you will never want to leave. Another thing is that Murree is a sensitive area and you will be watched.