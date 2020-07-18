Looking back.. Pakistan Navy History

On 8/9 December 1971, the PNS Hangor, commanded by Captain Ahmad Tasnim, sank the INS Khukri, off the coast of Diu, Gujarat. The frigate sank with 18 officers and 176 sailors, including Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla, who chose to go down with his ship, earning the Maha Vir Chakra.The Hangor, in June 1990.Fasih Bokhari, former Chief of Naval Staff , was a Lieutenant back then; serving as the Hangor's operations officer aka 'navigator'.