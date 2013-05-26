Look, the LAC has Disappeared !

Pervain swaheny explains that LAC between China and India does not exists anymore. After the meeting of the foreign minister.It is now border areas, rather than LAC.It seems that Indians claim on Ladakh re now rejected. The status quo India try to change by declaring Kashmir as federally administered area, including the Aksai Chin which is under the control of Chinese.The threat of the war is reduce, by Indian accepting the new status quo established by China and India having no other options but to admit the ground realities.