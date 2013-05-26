What's new

Look, the LAC has Disappeared !

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,772
3
7,383
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Pervain swaheny explains that LAC between China and India does not exists anymore. After the meeting of the foreign minister.
It is now border areas, rather than LAC.

It seems that Indians claim on Ladakh re now rejected. The status quo India try to change by declaring Kashmir as federally administered area, including the Aksai Chin which is under the control of Chinese.

The threat of the war is reduce, by Indian accepting the new status quo established by China and India having no other options but to admit the ground realities.

 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
2,590
-4
6,597
Country
China
Location
China
Winter is coming. India can not sustain its troops supply in winter. There is no choice for India.
 
