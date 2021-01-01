Look: Hanukkah celebrations at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa
Thousands of Jews are expected to celebrate Hanukkah in the UAE over the next week
Published: December 13, 2020 12:10Yousra Zaki, Assistant Editor Features
This year, Hanukkah, which kicked off last Thursday heralds a significant era for the Jewish community in the UAE, who joined in on celebrations hosted at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa on Saturday.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
Hanukkah, which is also known as the Festival of light, is celebrated by Jewish people around the world for eight nights. Usually, they light candles, eat deep fried sweets, and spin dreidels. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
But this year, the Jewish Community Centre in Dubai have a lot of special events planned for Hanukkah, which include programmes for both children and adults.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
The celebrations started with Rabi Levi Duchman lighting the third candle on the Menorah. This highlights that Saturday was the third night of Hanukkah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
Every night, they continue to light the Menorah until all eight candles are lit. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
The Menorah is one of the oldest symbols of the Jewish faith. It is a nine-branched candelabra and is used in Hanukkah to symbolise the miracle that a day's worth of oil lasted eight days. The candle in the middle is the one used to light the other eight. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
The Hanukkah celebrations at the Armani Hotel were held outdoors. They included a live musical performance by Israeli artist Yashai Lapidot. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
The participating crowds are taking pictures and documenting the celebrations at the event. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
Hanukkah has customary foods. These foods are mostly fried in oil to acknowledge the miracle of the oil that lasted them eight days. This is a 'Sufganiyot’ a sweet snack that is similar to a jelly doughnut. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
A woman enjoys a 'Sufganiyot’. The doughnut is deep-fried in oil, filled with jam or custard, and then topped with powdered sugar. The doughnut recipe originated in Europe in the 1500s.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
It is a very popular food during these celebratory times eaten by everyone celebrating. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
The younger kiddos were also invited to participate in the celebrations and enjoy some traditional snacks. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
An audience member cheers during the festivities. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
Hanukkah 2020 will end on the evening of Friday, December 18, 2020.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer
Emiratis pose with the Burj Khalifa displaying Hebrew writing, wishing Jewish people a Happy Hanukkah. Image Credit: REUTERS
Good job Israelis. Am Yisrael Chai
@500 @DavidSling @Natan @Mountain Jew
