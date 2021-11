Look: Hanukkah celebrations at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

Thousands of Jews are expected to celebrate Hanukkah in the UAE over the next weekPublished: December 13, 2020 12:10 Yousra Zaki, Assistant Editor Features 1 of 15This year, Hanukkah, which kicked off last Thursday heralds a significant era for the Jewish community in the UAE, who joined in on celebrations hosted at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa on Saturday.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer2 of 15Hanukkah, which is also known as the Festival of light, is celebrated by Jewish people around the world for eight nights. Usually, they light candles, eat deep fried sweets, and spin dreidels. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer3 of 15But this year, the Jewish Community Centre in Dubai have a lot of special events planned for Hanukkah, which include programmes for both children and adults.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer4 of 15The celebrations started with Rabi Levi Duchman lighting the third candle on the Menorah. This highlights that Saturday was the third night of Hanukkah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer5 of 15Every night, they continue to light the Menorah until all eight candles are lit. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer6 of 15The Menorah is one of the oldest symbols of the Jewish faith. It is a nine-branched candelabra and is used in Hanukkah to symbolise the miracle that a day's worth of oil lasted eight days. The candle in the middle is the one used to light the other eight. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer7 of 15The Hanukkah celebrations at the Armani Hotel were held outdoors. They included a live musical performance by Israeli artist Yashai Lapidot. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer8 of 15The participating crowds are taking pictures and documenting the celebrations at the event. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer9 of 15Hanukkah has customary foods. These foods are mostly fried in oil to acknowledge the miracle of the oil that lasted them eight days. This is a 'Sufganiyot’ a sweet snack that is similar to a jelly doughnut. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer10 of 15A woman enjoys a 'Sufganiyot’. The doughnut is deep-fried in oil, filled with jam or custard, and then topped with powdered sugar. The doughnut recipe originated in Europe in the 1500s.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer11 of 15It is a very popular food during these celebratory times eaten by everyone celebrating. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer12 of 15The younger kiddos were also invited to participate in the celebrations and enjoy some traditional snacks. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer13 of 15An audience member cheers during the festivities. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer14 of 15Hanukkah 2020 will end on the evening of Friday, December 18, 2020.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Photographer15 of 15Emiratis pose with the Burj Khalifa displaying Hebrew writing, wishing Jewish people a Happy Hanukkah. Image Credit: REUTERSGood job Israelis. Am Yisrael Chai @Natan @Mountain Jew