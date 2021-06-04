What's new

Look at this: PIA passenger plane flying right above house

Bhai its all fine karachi airport starts just after this road, the plane is going for landing. This is actually the same spot where PIA plane crashed last year.
 
I mean there MUST BE some alternate air routes to be used for landing....away from residential areas.

Planes right above houses is DANGEROUS !!!
Noted. :tup:
 
It does feel like that but many airports across the globe are like this.

The approach to the old Kai Tak airport in Hong Kong is a classic, It almost felt the 747's were literally clipping the high rise buildings!
 
I know but those countries don't have history of planes crashing down on residential areas...We have

Just last year - PIA plane, fully boarded with passengers fell into residential model colony :(
 
Looks like a normal landing. There must be some building height restriction in this area, like we have around Dhaka airport.
 
Everyday plane lands here, tell me how many accidents have you heard about? The last year one was the only tragedy and not because of houses but because of other reasons. My friend lives in this area, I've stayed at his roof many times with friends for night stay. The plane goes right about his house to land right across the road where runway starts. If you want to make an alternate route then runway has to be redbuild then different aspects have to be also taken in consideration like wind etc.
 
