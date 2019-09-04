Look at this: Emirates passenger plane flying right above house

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,678
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
It is literally a disaster about to happen...
Someone wakes up those MC --------
At one point - I felt plane is about to get strangled in wires of pole.
That's emirates airline, not Pakistan International Airline.
It is literally a disaster about to happen...
Someone wakes up those MC --------
At one point - I felt plane is about to get strangled in wires of pole.
I mean there MUST BE some alternate air routes to be used for landing....away from residential areas.Bhai its all fine karachi airport starts just after this road, the plane is going for landing. This is actually the same spot where PIA plane crashed last year.
Noted.That's emirates airline, not Pakistan International Airline.
It does feel like that but many airports across the globe are like this.At one point - I felt plane is about to get strangled in wires of pole.
I know but those countries don't have history of planes crashing down on residential areas...We haveIt does feel like that but many airports across the globe are like this.
The approach to the old Kai Tak airport in Hong Kong is a classic, It almost felt the 747's were literally clipping the high rise buildings!
Everyday plane lands here, tell me how many accidents have you heard about? The last year one was the only tragedy and not because of houses but because of other reasons. My friend lives in this area, I've stayed at his roof many times with friends for night stay. The plane goes right about his house to land right across the road where runway starts. If you want to make an alternate route then runway has to be redbuild then different aspects have to be also taken in consideration like wind etc.I mean there MUST BE some alternate air routes to be used for landing....away from residential areas.
Planes right above houses is DANGEROUS !!!
Yes there is. The area is strictly monitored.Looks like a normal landing. There must be some building height restriction in this area, like we have around Dhaka airport.
Dont worry, a/c would cut right through the cables.
It is literally a disaster about to happen...
Someone wakes up those MC --------
At one point - I felt plane is about to get strangled in wires of pole.
Not withstanding last year, how many of our jets have come down on residential areas?I know but those countries don't have history of planes crashing down on residential areas...We have
EK 777This isn't pia though
before final, the 90degree turn, with the sea waiting to greet you at the end of the runway, loved those landings!The approach to the old Kai Tak airport in Hong Kong is a classic, It almost felt the 747's were literally clipping the high rise buildings!
It is not the pilot's fault.
It is literally a disaster about to happen...
Someone wakes up those MC --------
At one point - I felt plane is about to get strangled in wires of pole.
LOL - It was too low.Dont worry, a/c would cut right through the cables.
So we need 5 planes down on residential blocks to change the landing air route....???Not withstanding last year, how many of our jets have come down on residential areas?
And who is suggesting that?So we need 5 planes down on residential blocks to change the landing air route....???