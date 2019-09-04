Look at this: Emirates passenger plane flying right above house

What's new

Emirates passenger plane flying right above house

Kingslayerr

Kingslayerr

Sep 16, 2019
Bhai its all fine karachi airport starts just after this road, the plane is going for landing. This is actually the same spot where PIA plane crashed last year.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Kingslayerr said:
Bhai its all fine karachi airport starts just after this road, the plane is going for landing. This is actually the same spot where PIA plane crashed last year.
I mean there MUST BE some alternate air routes to be used for landing....away from residential areas.

Planes right above houses is DANGEROUS !!!
Nasr said:
That's emirates airline, not Pakistan International Airline.
Noted. :tup:
 
Tom_Cruise

Tom_Cruise

PaklovesTurkiye said:
At one point - I felt plane is about to get strangled in wires of pole.
It does feel like that but many airports across the globe are like this.

The approach to the old Kai Tak airport in Hong Kong is a classic, It almost felt the 747's were literally clipping the high rise buildings!
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Tom_Cruise said:
It does feel like that but many airports across the globe are like this.

The approach to the old Kai Tak airport in Hong Kong is a classic, It almost felt the 747's were literally clipping the high rise buildings!
I know but those countries don't have history of planes crashing down on residential areas...We have

Just last year - PIA plane, fully boarded with passengers fell into residential model colony :(
 
Kingslayerr

Kingslayerr

PaklovesTurkiye said:
I mean there MUST BE some alternate air routes to be used for landing....away from residential areas.

Planes right above houses is DANGEROUS !!!
Everyday plane lands here, tell me how many accidents have you heard about? The last year one was the only tragedy and not because of houses but because of other reasons. My friend lives in this area, I've stayed at his roof many times with friends for night stay. The plane goes right about his house to land right across the road where runway starts. If you want to make an alternate route then runway has to be redbuild then different aspects have to be also taken in consideration like wind etc.
Maira La said:
Looks like a normal landing. There must be some building height restriction in this area, like we have around Dhaka airport.
Yes there is. The area is strictly monitored.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Blacklight said:
Dont worry, a/c would cut right through the cables.
LOL - It was too low.

I do have an idea of planes touching low when landing but here in Karachi - it's risky as we had incident last year

Tom_Cruise said:
Not withstanding last year, how many of our jets have come down on residential areas?
So we need 5 planes down on residential blocks to change the landing air route....???

If it can be done then it must be done - new air routes for landing must be devised.

People are forgetting that we have Law and order problem as well

https://nation.com.pk/09-Oct-2016/plane-hit-by-laser-light
 
