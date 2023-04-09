Look at this beauty ! at 11000ft above sea level India’s highest Football Stadium, track and field built in Ladakh

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 8,832
- -25
- Country
-
- Location
-
All I see is turf
Indians love giving themselves blowjobs
The local park in the poorest ghetto of England has better facilities
Dumb ducking Indian jungleez must have same reaction when a new toilet is built in their city
Oh wow ... automatic flush .... can I wash my face in the bowl please saaaaar
Oh wow ... automatic flush .... can I wash my face in the bowl please saaaaar
What did you expect from us? Phull sapport?Seriously, there are so many frustrated people around the PDF.
Even if it's simply a stadium, the comments are outrageous.
Actually they are tears of frustration in the form of crass comments.Even if it's simply a stadium, the comments are outrageous.
Seriously, there are so many frustrated people around the PDF.
Even if it's simply a stadium, the comments are outrageous.
LMFAO 🤣🤣Dumb ducking Indian jungleez must have same reaction when a new toilet is built in their city
Oh wow ... automatic flush .... can I wash my face in the bowl please saaaaar