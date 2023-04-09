What's new

Look at this beauty ! at 11000ft above sea level India’s highest Football Stadium, track and field built in Ladakh

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,832
-25
11,058
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645006080919863300

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645069464759844868

FtQWgFhaIAIFXxp



FtQWgFdagAEs2Gq
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
653
0
1,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
All I see is turf
Indians love giving themselves blowjobs

The local park in the poorest ghetto of England has better facilities

Dumb ducking Indian jungleez must have same reaction when a new toilet is built in their city

Oh wow ... automatic flush .... can I wash my face in the bowl please saaaaar
 
AA_

AA_

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2023
697
-4
1,045
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
mangochutney said:
All I see is turf
Indians love giving themselves blowjobs

The local park in the poorest ghetto of England has better facilities

Dumb ducking Indian jungleez must have same reaction when a new toilet is built in their city

Oh wow ... automatic flush .... can I wash my face in the bowl please saaaaar
Click to expand...

This! Was telling another Indian that they have inferiority complex and threads like these reflects that. Self fellatio and self pat
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,832
-25
11,058
Country
India
Location
India
Raj-Hindustani said:
Seriously, there are so many frustrated people around the PDF.

Even if it's simply a stadium, the comments are outrageous.
Click to expand...

Reason why Sports are dead in Pakistan. The more they move towards envy /hate for Indian successes, more they will perish

forget Olympics, did you know a 4 time world Champion Pakistan can't even qualify for hockey wc anymore

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1419051749042794496

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1419052160990449667

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1419053114410389512

we still have a long way to go but it's amazing how far India has come when it comes to sports,PM Modi investing in sports infrastructure, rewards are coming albeit slowly

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635609321923813376

E8NCH36UUAQX8B9
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

-=virus=-
Work on India’s first-ever night sky sanctuary in Ladakh will be over in month’s time
Replies
5
Views
226
AA_
AA_
W
India's preparedness at LAC exclusive: Mega infra boost in Eastern Ladakh's Punguk
Replies
8
Views
625
walterbibikow
W
W
ICAO gives India's aviation safety highest ever ranking; global ranking jumps from 102 to 48 now, above China & Turkey
Replies
0
Views
466
walterbibikow
W
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chinese troops stop Indian graziers in Ladakh’s Demchok
Replies
1
Views
413
EDIR NO LIVED
E
Hamartia Antidote
Chicago Bears say 'singular focus' is on suburban Arlington Park site for new stadium
Replies
3
Views
481
Gripen9
Gripen9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom