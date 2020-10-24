Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Look at India, it’s filthy: Donald Trump
Thread starter
Chakar The Great
Start date
Yesterday at 9:30 PM
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,014
0
1,916
Country
Location
Yesterday at 9:30 PM
#1
Indus Pakistan
ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
17,611
179
50,371
Country
Location
Yesterday at 9:34 PM
#2
He said "look at India ... it's filtered". Please correct the title thread.
G
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2008
5,883
4
5,493
Country
Location
54 minutes ago
#3
lol
howdy dowdy mofos........
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
H
Featured
"Look At India, It's Filthy": Donald Trump Shifts Blame On Climate Change
HAIDER
Yesterday at 10:46 AM
2
3
4
5
6
Replies
76
Views
2K
11 minutes ago
Cookie Monster
Bhagwan Trump Says ‘Look at India, it’s filthy, the air is filthy
undercover JIX
Yesterday at 6:55 PM
Replies
0
Views
72
Yesterday at 6:55 PM
undercover JIX
Troll armies, 'deepfake' **** videos and violent threats. How Twitter became so toxic for India's wo
maximuswarrior
Jan 23, 2020
Replies
14
Views
818
Jan 23, 2020
Alternatiiv
The Man Who Refused to Spy
Sineva
Sep 17, 2020
Replies
3
Views
436
Sep 17, 2020
Hamartia Antidote
How India’s battle with climate change could determine all of our fates
RISING SUN
Nov 7, 2017
Replies
0
Views
354
Nov 7, 2017
RISING SUN
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Indonesia Defence Forum
Latest: Nike
A moment ago
China & Far East
PM Imran says ready to visit London, meet UK PM, for Nawaz’s repatriation
Latest: hussain0216
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan To Launch Its Version Of Netflix
Latest: CatSultan
2 minutes ago
General Photos & Multimedia
Urdu is not our language: Mahmood Khan Achakzai in PDM's Karachi gathering.
Latest: Imad.Khan
9 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Iranian Ground Forces | News and Equipment
Latest: 925boy
9 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Trailer23
21 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Featured
Pak Army wins international military drill competition in UK for 3rd consecutive year
Latest: SecularNationalist
37 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Quetta: Four suspected terrorists killed after an exchange of fire in Dasht area
Latest: Ghost 125
Today at 2:36 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Featured
Type 054A Frigates: How They Factor in for Pakistan Navy
Latest: EGalois
Today at 1:20 AM
Pakistan Navy
Featured
PAF Kicks Off Motorway Operations 2020
Latest: airomerix
Today at 1:06 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
PM Imran says ready to visit London, meet UK PM, for Nawaz’s repatriation
Latest: hussain0216
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Urdu is not our language: Mahmood Khan Achakzai in PDM's Karachi gathering.
Latest: Imad.Khan
9 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
H
How N-League became darling of ethnic "liberals"
Latest: HAIDER
25 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Consular access: Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian diplomats traded barbs during meeting
Latest: YeBeWarned
41 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
How Iran saved India – in 1994
Latest: YeBeWarned
45 minutes ago
Kashmir War
Military Forum Latest Posts
What's in your Gun Locker?
Latest: CatSultan
26 minutes ago
Equipment & Gear
Euronaval Online 2020: Naval Group from France unveils SMX31E newest electric-powered submarine concept
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 9:46 PM
Naval Warfare
Saab and Dutch shipbuilder Damen join forces to develop new submarine for Dutch Navy
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 9:42 PM
Naval Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Yesterday at 6:31 PM
Air Warfare
Indian Air Force's Electronic Warfare Capability.
Latest: HostileInsurgent
Yesterday at 6:12 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Ground Forces | News and Equipment
Latest: 925boy
9 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
J
Exiled Tibetan Special Frontier Force (SFF) soldiers Continue Their Dancing Bonanza Along the LAC, PLA Unmoved
Latest: j20611
31 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Lowy Institute report reflects India's overconfidence in confronting China
Latest: SuperStar20
42 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
N
Myanmar assures China to take back Rohingyas
Latest: nahtanbob
Today at 3:32 AM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Bangladesh; Back to BAKSAL?
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
Today at 3:32 AM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top