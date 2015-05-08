Long-term survey reveals Chinese government satisfaction

Mike Pompeo Urges Chinese People to Change Communist Party

Top U.S. diplomat urges allied countries, Chinese people to work with the U.S. to transform the party’s behavior

Some US politicians are extremely delusional, they themselves are being helpless brainwashed by the media they control.WASHINGTON—Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Chinese people to alter the ruling Communist Party’s direction in a speech explaining the Trump administration’s full-throttle response to an assertive China.Chinese leader Xi Jinping is a “true believer in a bankrupt, totalitarian ideology,” Mr. Pompeo said. He stopped shy of explicitly calling for regime change, urging allied countries and the people of China to work with the U.S. to change the Communist Party’s behavior.