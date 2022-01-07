Long-standing ties with PML-N will continue: Jahangir Tareen | The Express Tribune Disgruntled PTI leader says his ‘plane could take off in any direction, even towards PML-N’ camp

Disgruntled PTI leader says his ‘plane can take off in any direction, even towards PML-N’ campDisgruntled leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen on Friday said that his 'plane' could take off in any direction even towards the PML-N camp and that his long-standing ties with Nawaz Sharif’s party will continue like before.Tareen, once considered one of the closest confidantes of Prime Minister Imran Khan, made the remarks when asked by a reporter about the possibility of joining the PML-N ranks,The PTI leader and other political leaders attended a ceremony related to PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafique's daughter's wedding in Lahore.Tareen added to his response, "Khawaja Saad is a brother to me and we have remained together like close relatives".Soon after, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who was also attending the gathering, told the media that he should ask Tareen why he kept smiling at the question of joining the PML-N.Sadiq, shortly after, himself replied, saying, "Whether it's Jahangir Tareen or any other leader of the PTI, everyone except [Prime Minister] Imran Khan, is smiling"."Jahangir Tareen is himself looking like a groom in this wedding ceremony," another journalist quipped.At this, Tareen group's leader Raja Riaz remarked, "I congratulate Jahangir Tareen for looking like a groom".Last month, the disgruntled PTI leader had said that he had never paid for the “household expenses of Bani Gala” in response to the claim of former party leader Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed.Wajihuddin had accused Prime Minister Imran of taking money from Tareen in tunes of Rs3 million per month to run his Bani Gala household.In May last year, Tareen formed a group of like-minded lawmakers in the National Assembly as well as the Punjab Assembly at a dinner he hosted for his supporters.