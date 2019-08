Chief of Defence Staff: Can the new superchief call the shots?





Sandeep Unnithan



August 23, 2019



The armed forces will finally have a superboss-the Chief of Defence Staff. Whether the new incumbent can transform India's defence apparatus and make the services a more effectively coordinated fighting unit will depend on how categorical his writ is.August 23, 2019

Top guns (From left), The three service chiefs, Gen. Bipin Rawat, Adm. Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa.