Long-range hypersonic missile Kh-95 is being created in Russia

Russia is developing the latest X-95 long-range hypersonic aviation missile, said Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, head of the military academy of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces.

“For these purposes, the Russian Aerospace Forces are developing and adopting such new and modernized models of weapons, military and special equipment as the Tu-160M strategic missile-bomber;

airborne hypersonic missile system "Dagger";

high-precision long-range airborne weapons, in particular the Kh-95 hypersonic missile, "Rudnitsky said in his article in the Military Thought magazine.

According to him, UAVs of various classes, anti-aircraft missile systems and systems are also being created in Russia.

Earlier it was reported that a demonstration model of a promising long-range aviation complex (PAK DA), presumably, will be assembled by 2023.

