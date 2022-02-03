What's new

Long Range Air Defence Missile System SİPER Cleared Its Firing Test

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,882
16
10,341
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
February 3, 2022


SİPER long range air defence missile system, developed by ASELSAN, Roketsan and TÜBİTAK SAGE with the coordination from Presidency of Defence Industries, passed its firing test successfully. Prof. Dr. İsmail Demir, President of Defence Industries announced the development on 6 November.

2021-11-06-SSB-siper-tubitak-sage-aselsan-roketsan-air-defence-2-1024x576.jpg


Sinop Test Centre hosted the firing test. The system was developed to protect strategic installations with an area air defence paradigm against enemy assaults, and it will provide long-range and distributed-architecture air defence capabilities. The system is planned to be in service in 2023.


2021-11-06-SSB-siper-tubitak-sage-aselsan-roketsan-air-defence-3-1024x576.jpg


ASELSAN ROKETSAN TÜBİTAK SAGE

www.savunmahaber.com

Long Range Air Defence Missile System SİPER Cleared Its Firing Test | savunmahaber.com

SİPER long range air defence missile system, developed by ASELSAN, Roketsan and TÜBİTAK SAGE with the coordination from Presidency of Defence Industries, passed its firing test successfully. Prof. Dr.
www.savunmahaber.com www.savunmahaber.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Mandalorian_CA
Turkey successfully test-fires air defense missile Siper, rival to S-400
Replies
0
Views
636
Mandalorian_CA
Mandalorian_CA
dBSPL
Endless Possibilities - The Bayraktar Akıncı’s Multi-Role Weapons Loadout
Replies
9
Views
866
Battlion25
Battlion25
dBSPL
Turkiye’s top 7 major defence industry breakthroughs in 2021, explained
Replies
0
Views
363
dBSPL
dBSPL
Zarvan
Battery structure of national long-range air defense system SIPER unveiled
Replies
4
Views
1K
Baybars Han
Baybars Han
Zarvan
Turkish Army to deploy Hisar missiles to boost air defense
Replies
0
Views
473
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom