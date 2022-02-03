Long Range Air Defence Missile System SİPER Cleared Its Firing Test

February 3, 2022
SİPER long range air defence missile system, developed by ASELSAN, Roketsan and TÜBİTAK SAGE with the coordination from Presidency of Defence Industries, passed its firing test successfully. Prof. Dr. İsmail Demir, President of Defence Industries announced the development on 6 November.
Sinop Test Centre hosted the firing test. The system was developed to protect strategic installations with an area air defence paradigm against enemy assaults, and it will provide long-range and distributed-architecture air defence capabilities. The system is planned to be in service in 2023.
