Long queues, expensive sugar and government mismanagement !!!!!



Despite the clear orders of the Lahore High Court, the fixed prices of sugar could not be implemented in Ramadan. In its interim order, the Lahore High Court had fixed the ex-mill price of sugar at Rs 80 per kg and the retail price at Rs 85 for Ramadan but it could not be implemented at the retail level. I'm having a hard time. Even now, shopkeepers are selling sugar at reasonable prices. Reports of sale of sugar at Rs 110 to Rs 120 per kg are also being received from some places.



In Punjab, the sale of sugar in excess of the stipulated price is being confirmed by the government itself. According to the April 29 rate list of wholesale prices of major markets for agricultural commodities in Punjab, the average price of a kg of white sugar in the wholesale markets of ten major cities of Punjab ranged from Rs 88.22 to Rs 89.62 per kg, while in Lahore it was Rs 89.62 per kg. Wholesale price of Rs 95 per kg of sugar, Rs 83 per kg in Faisalabad, Rs 95-80 per kg in Gujranwala, Rs 83 per kg in Okara, Rs 82.80 per kg in Sargodha, Rs 93.80 to Rs 94 in Rawalpindi, Multan Rs 91.80 to Rs 29, DG Khan Rs 89 to Rs 90, Bahawalpur Rs 84.80 to Rs 85. The wholesale price of one kg of sugar in Rahim Yar Khan was Rs. 40 and Rs. 94 to Rs. 95. It should be noted that these are the wholesale rates of sugar, according to which the retail price of one kg of sugar will be more than two rupees. The supply of sugar is less than the demand so it is being sold at a high price.







According to the statistics of Punjab Department of Industry and Commerce, 19289866 kg of sugar has been extracted from sugar mills so far out of which 10596933 kg of sugar has been sold. 355 kg of sugar was sold at Rs. 65 per kg. The Punjab government had to lift 155,000 tonnes of sugar from sugar mills for Ramadan and according to government data, 19289.866 metric tonnes of sugar has been lifted till April 28. These figures show how much sugar is being supplied in the open market. However, by April 28, 77,500 metric tonnes of sugar should have been picked up from sugar mills and supplied to open markets and Ramadan bazaars.







The government has also failed to comply with court orders in the sugar case. On the other hand, it is denying its own awareness campaign and decisions to prevent Karuna by setting up long lines of poor people in Ramadan bazaars. The precious lives of the people have been put at stake for a few rupees. In all this situation, no action has been taken against a single sugar mill. It is claimed that an inquiry is being held against the sugar dealers. Whether the inquiry yields a result or not, the people are suffering the consequences of this mismanagement. Given the past of the government and in the light of statistics, it is not difficult to say that nothing will happen even after Ramadan, the common man will continue to be humiliated, ministers will continue to issue statements, media statements will continue to broadcast and time Will pass The situation with regard to food items is not different from last year, but this time the problem of inflation has been suppressed due to the sharp spread of krona. Everyone's attention In these circumstances, no one is paying attention to inflation. However, this issue is in no way less important than other issues.



