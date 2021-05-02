What's new

Long queues, expensive sugar and government mismanagement !!!!!

K Shehzad

K Shehzad

May 18, 2019
The government has failed to formulate a better strategy on the issue of sugar in the last two and a half years. It is our misfortune that the concerned ministries in Punjab and Center have failed to perform well. It would not be wrong to say that the relevant ministries in Punjab and Center have completely failed in this regard. That is, the whole country is suffering the loss of superficial understanding and wrong decisions of a few people. Even in the current crisis, the wrong decisions of the government have a big hand. However, there are court orders on this issue, and thanks to these orders, things have improved a bit. The people have received limited relief but the government has failed to implement court orders in the true sense of the word. The government can still ensure the availability of sugar at Rs 65 and Rs 85 per kg. If the mill sits with the owners, the issues should be considered, and the availability of sugar at utility stores at Rs. 65 per kg should be ensured. Steps should be taken to ensure the supply of sugar at Rs. 85 per kg in big stores. Delivery can be ensured. By the way, if the government had adopted a better strategy to ensure the implementation of court orders, the common man could have been facilitated, at least to the extent of Ramadan.


Despite the clear orders of the Lahore High Court, the fixed prices of sugar could not be implemented in Ramadan. In its interim order, the Lahore High Court had fixed the ex-mill price of sugar at Rs 80 per kg and the retail price at Rs 85 for Ramadan but it could not be implemented at the retail level. I'm having a hard time. Even now, shopkeepers are selling sugar at reasonable prices. Reports of sale of sugar at Rs 110 to Rs 120 per kg are also being received from some places.

In Punjab, the sale of sugar in excess of the stipulated price is being confirmed by the government itself. According to the April 29 rate list of wholesale prices of major markets for agricultural commodities in Punjab, the average price of a kg of white sugar in the wholesale markets of ten major cities of Punjab ranged from Rs 88.22 to Rs 89.62 per kg, while in Lahore it was Rs 89.62 per kg. Wholesale price of Rs 95 per kg of sugar, Rs 83 per kg in Faisalabad, Rs 95-80 per kg in Gujranwala, Rs 83 per kg in Okara, Rs 82.80 per kg in Sargodha, Rs 93.80 to Rs 94 in Rawalpindi, Multan Rs 91.80 to Rs 29, DG Khan Rs 89 to Rs 90, Bahawalpur Rs 84.80 to Rs 85. The wholesale price of one kg of sugar in Rahim Yar Khan was Rs. 40 and Rs. 94 to Rs. 95. It should be noted that these are the wholesale rates of sugar, according to which the retail price of one kg of sugar will be more than two rupees. The supply of sugar is less than the demand so it is being sold at a high price.



According to the statistics of Punjab Department of Industry and Commerce, 19289866 kg of sugar has been extracted from sugar mills so far out of which 10596933 kg of sugar has been sold. 355 kg of sugar was sold at Rs. 65 per kg. The Punjab government had to lift 155,000 tonnes of sugar from sugar mills for Ramadan and according to government data, 19289.866 metric tonnes of sugar has been lifted till April 28. These figures show how much sugar is being supplied in the open market. However, by April 28, 77,500 metric tonnes of sugar should have been picked up from sugar mills and supplied to open markets and Ramadan bazaars.



The government has also failed to comply with court orders in the sugar case. On the other hand, it is denying its own awareness campaign and decisions to prevent Karuna by setting up long lines of poor people in Ramadan bazaars. The precious lives of the people have been put at stake for a few rupees. In all this situation, no action has been taken against a single sugar mill. It is claimed that an inquiry is being held against the sugar dealers. Whether the inquiry yields a result or not, the people are suffering the consequences of this mismanagement. Given the past of the government and in the light of statistics, it is not difficult to say that nothing will happen even after Ramadan, the common man will continue to be humiliated, ministers will continue to issue statements, media statements will continue to broadcast and time Will pass The situation with regard to food items is not different from last year, but this time the problem of inflation has been suppressed due to the sharp spread of krona. Everyone's attention In these circumstances, no one is paying attention to inflation. However, this issue is in no way less important than other issues.

AbuzarIlyas

AbuzarIlyas

May 24, 2017
Boycott Sugar! Save your health and money as well as play your part to destroy the business empires built on tax evasions! Sugar industry is a strong weapon in the hands of politicians of every ruling party or even establishment backed parties...

Promote and educate the farmers to make shakkar and gurr instead.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
Government should ask farmers to switch from growing sugar cane (which uses more water) to growing sugar beets. With less of a water burden, perhaps more land could also be used to grow sugar beets and therefore more sugar could be produced (by farming more land of sugar beets then could have been farmed of sugar cane). Sugar beets are what are grown in the US and some European countries instead of sugar cane.

 
jamal18

May 15, 2008
FuturePAF said:
Government should ask farmers to switch from growing sugar cane (which uses more water) to growing sugar beets. With less of a water burden, perhaps more land could also be used to grow sugar beets and therefore more sugar could be produced (by farming more land of sugar beets then could have been farmed of sugar cane). Sugar beets are what are grown in the US and some European countries instead of sugar cane.

No. Sugar beet requires and industrial/Chemical process to make into sugar. Very unhealthy. Sugar cane is natuarally sweet.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
AbuzarIlyas said:
Boycott Sugar! Save your health and money as well as play your part to destroy the business empires built on tax evasions! Sugar industry is a strong weapon in the hands of politicians of every ruling party or even establishment backed parties...

Promote and educate the farmers to make shakkar and gurr instead.
if you give up sugar it makes a high impact on your health to improve. yes gurr is very nice yum.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
jamal18 said:
No. Sugar beet requires and industrial/Chemical process to make into sugar. Very unhealthy. Sugar cane is natuarally sweet.
You may be right, I’m not in the industry, so it’s something our agricultural universities should study.

If sugar beets are not appropriate then perhaps a variant of sugar cane that can grow in more marginal land as well as have a higher yield could be an alternative option, and should be found or developed.
 
J

jamal18

May 15, 2008
FuturePAF said:
You may be right, I’m not in the industry, so it’s something our agricultural universities should study.

If sugar beets are not appropriate then perhaps a variant of sugar cane that can grow in more marginal land as well as have a higher yield could be an alternative option, and should be found or developed.
It's always amazed me that a country as large as Pakistan, with such a large agricultural workforce should need to import any food item.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
jamal18 said:
It's always amazed me that a country as large as Pakistan, with such a large agricultural workforce should need to import any food item.
Absolutely. We should at the very least be able to feed ourself, if not be exporting large amounts of high value highly nutritious organic food to countries like China, in a similar manner to Mexican exports to the US.
 
AbuzarIlyas

AbuzarIlyas

May 24, 2017
Azadkashmir said:
if you give up sugar it makes a high impact on your health to improve. yes gurr is very nice yum.
Sugar is a tool of oppression!

First, they buy sugarcane from the farmers at dirt cheap rates making them hand to mouth and then they hire chartered accountants to evade the taxes and hide the records... The employees at most of the sugar mills in Pakistan are not well educated and the new jobs they create are merely for their close relatives. The production process is highly unhealthy and brining tons of diseases in Pakistani society. Sugar is a slow poision.

Most of the mill owners are politicians from a lota group that join the winning party before or after elections. Remaining in the power suits that group and all that happens on the expense of Pakistan's development and health of our people. No FOOD AUTHORITY is able to challenge these unhealthy food practices because even the power of nawaz, imran, zardari comes from that mill owner capitalist mafia.

Pakistani populace cannot defeat the oppression through vote but through boycotting the sugar and the products produced by the corrupt politicians.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
AbuzarIlyas said:
Sugar is a tool of oppression!

First, they buy sugarcane from the farmers at dirt cheap rates making them hand to mouth and then they hire chartered accountants to evade the taxes and hide the records... The employees at most of the sugar mills in Pakistan are not well educated and the new jobs they create are merely for their close relatives. The production process is highly unhealthy and brining tons of diseases in Pakistani society. Sugar is a slow poision.

Most of the mill owners are politicians from a lota group that join the winning party before or after elections. Remaining in the power suits that group and all that happens on the expense of Pakistan's development and health of our people. No FOOD AUTHORITY is able to challenge these unhealthy food practices because even the power of nawaz, imran, zardari comes from that mill owner capitalist mafia.

Pakistani populace cannot defeat the oppression through vote but through boycotting the sugar and the products produced by the corrupt politicians.
i would go far as to say they are same as david rockfeller fda food poisoners.
but its upto ppl to give up.
 
