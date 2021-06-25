Long March of Taliban Towards Kandahar City

In recent days the Taliban also captured key districts in its former bastion of Kandahar. The fall of the strategic Panjwai district in the southern province of Kandahar has further weakened the govt defences for the City. The province of Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban, which went on to rule Afghanistan until being overthrown by a US-led invasion in 2001.Thousands of Taliban foot soldiers are marching towards Kandahar City from all directions.