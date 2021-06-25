What's new

Long March of Taliban Towards Kandahar City

In recent days the Taliban also captured key districts in its former bastion of Kandahar. The fall of the strategic Panjwai district in the southern province of Kandahar has further weakened the govt defences for the City. The province of Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban, which went on to rule Afghanistan until being overthrown by a US-led invasion in 2001.
Thousands of Taliban foot soldiers are marching towards Kandahar City from all directions.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412778212426489857
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412796792253698054
 
Wow. The Taliban are just walking on foot amongst the population and there's no one stopping them in any way or form.

It just shows how much respect the Taliban have in Afghanistan.
 
