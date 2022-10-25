What's new

Long March Announced: It is Time for Business Community to Stand Up for Justice or Risk Bankruptcy/Liquidation and Cry forever.

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
3,094
2
6,708
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If Business communities of Pakistan (especially memons) don't stand up for justice and civilian supremacy, then say good bye to your rights, the judiciary or state machinery will not protect you - they are there to protect themselves and cozy up in their housing schemes and dozen foreign roundtrips a year.

We all know what happened in last 2 decades, what kind of extortions, law & order situation Pakistan have faced due to the 'usual suspects'

Don't be selfish like ARY who disowned Arshad Sharif during the time of testing/trial.

Pakistan ranks 136th on the Ease of doing business index, 130th of the rule of law

That's all.

Swvl closes operation in Pakistan

Uber shuts down operations:
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Uber shuts down operations in five cities

LAHORE: Ride-hailing app Uber on Tuesday announced that it is shutting down operations in five out of six cities where it carried out operations in Pakistan, amid growing competition and record inflat
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

www.brecorder.com

CarFirst announces shutdown of operations in Pakistan

* Says team will remain in place to handle closing of the entity, and to respond to queries from partners and customers throughout the closing period
www.brecorder.com

www.thenews.com.pk

Airlift announces to shut down operations in Pakistan

Airlift — one of Pakistan's top startups — has announced to shut its operation in the country citing “global recession and the recent downturn in capital markets” as the...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
3,094
2
6,708
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
dailytimes.com.pk

APTMA announces countrywide closure of textile mills - Daily Times

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has decided to shut down textile mills across the country, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk

www.business-standard.com

Pakistan's textile units shut down due to shortage of cotton after floods

The already fragile Pakistan economy, hit hard by the devastating floods, now faces the shutdown of textile factories as the cotton crop has been destroyed
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

pkrevenue.com

Suzuki shuts down plant in Pakistan on import restriction - Pkrevenue.com

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki has announced a temporary shutdown of its production plant due restriction on imports imposed by the government.
pkrevenue.com pkrevenue.com

pkrevenue.com

Indus Motor halts production of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan - Pkrevenue.com

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited on Tuesday announced to temporary halt its production of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan.
pkrevenue.com pkrevenue.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583827025860562944
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ejaz007
Posterchild of Pakistan's startups: Airlift announces complete shutdown
Replies
5
Views
542
Wood
Wood
AsianLion
  • Locked
Has PTI got lost 'Punjab' back after Budget announcement? or it Risk loosing forever in next election 2023
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
shanipisces2002
S
aziqbal
She was loved for standing up to China. She may die in jail
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Syed Atiq ul Hassan
Extortion and bribery by Sindh Police behind COVID lockdown against Karachi business community
Replies
14
Views
1K
Areesh
Areesh
S
India makes it for the third time to 2022 USCIRF RECOMMENDATIONS
2
Replies
27
Views
920
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom