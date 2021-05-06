Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Long March-2C launches Yaogan-30-08 and Tianqi-12
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
55 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,586
-4
13,530
Country
Location
55 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
IRGC Chief Gen. Soleimani: Iraq-war, Afghanistan, Pakistan Lebanon Syria, Gaza
Latest: Dariush the Great
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Should Pakistan Recognize Israel?
Latest: Norwegian
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
B
India variant has now spread to Nepal with devastating consequences
Latest: bshifter
1 minute ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Pakistan Air Force | News & Discussions.
Latest: Bilal Khan (Quwa)
1 minute ago
Pakistan Air Force
The Arabization of Pakistan: Shedding its Indo-Persian Roots
Latest: Philip the Arab
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan Air Force | News & Discussions.
Latest: Bilal Khan (Quwa)
1 minute ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Army's VT-4 Main Battle Tank | Updates & Discussions
Latest: iLION12345_1
7 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
This is What a MNA is Retweeting on the Day when Pakistan Lost 7 Soldiers
Latest: El Sidd
24 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: ghazi52
44 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Turkey Defence Production Updates
Latest: PakAlp
45 minutes ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Should Pakistan Recognize Israel?
Latest: Norwegian
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
The Arabization of Pakistan: Shedding its Indo-Persian Roots
Latest: Philip the Arab
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Three local Al-Badr militants killed, one surrenders in Shopian gunfight: police
Latest: TNT
6 minutes ago
Kashmir War
The Quran learning made mandatory for university students in Punjab
Latest: krash
20 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Sindh govt refuses to roll out Sehat Insaaf cards - No health insurance for Sindhis
Latest: newb3e
22 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
P
POF-X | A Modern 9mm Self Defense Weapon by Pakistan Ordnance Factories
Latest: Paul2
Today at 3:18 AM
Equipment & Gear
Inside the Special Forces Military Free Fall School
Latest: Metal 0-1
Today at 12:25 AM
Military Forum
The U.S. Navy Can't Outbuild China
Latest: beijingwalker
Today at 12:10 AM
Military Forum
FN Herstal launches its new FN EVOLYS ultralight machine gun 5.56 or 7.62mm caliber
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 10:34 PM
Equipment & Gear
With F-35 expulsion, Turkey’s top weapons buyer prioritizes TF-X work
Latest: Saifullah
Yesterday at 3:31 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
IRGC Chief Gen. Soleimani: Iraq-war, Afghanistan, Pakistan Lebanon Syria, Gaza
Latest: Dariush the Great
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: The SC
5 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Chinese Long March Rocket Launch Collection
Latest: LKJ86
10 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
India Army has over 1193 T-90 tanks. Another 464 by March 2025
Latest: iLION12345_1
29 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Surenas
30 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom